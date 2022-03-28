SHERIDAN — Seconds after a corner kick, Colson Coon corralled the ball in front of the goal following a redirect from a teammate.
Just five yards out, the junior spun and fired a shot with the inside of his right foot. It burned by the keeper into the back of the net.
Goal.
Coon’s score, assisted by senior Reed Rabon, was the only one the Sheridan Broncs recorded Saturday in their 2-1 loss to Laramie at Homer Scott Field. The loss was their first of the season after they spent the first week putting on offensive firework displays.
“These guys have always been a good club every year we play them,” senior Wyatt Brown said. “They’re always a tough team and always good at passing the ball. We knew that coming in and had to play hard.”
Sheridan entered the game undefeated at 3-0 but had played two 3A teams and a Cheyenne South squad still looking for its first victory. The Broncs claimed the three games by a combined score of 15-0, earning them the No. 4 ranking in the state.
No. 5 Laramie provided their first test.
The two teams battled through a 0-0 tie before Laramie’s Christian Smith struck for the opening goal in the middle of the first half. It took a 1-0 lead into intermission.
Coon’s goal came early in the second, but Laramie retook the lead on a penalty kick by Cameron Hoberg in the 57th minute.
Each club received multiple yellow cards throughout a physical second half, and neither scored again.
Overall, Laramie outshot Sheridan 16-10. The Broncs’ senior goalie, Chris Larson, made five saves.
“We were down a lot of guys this week that are gone,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “We had to throw a lot of young guys into positions they hadn’t played before or had no experience. I wouldn’t say that was a weakness, just they were new to it. We kind of threw some young guys to the wolves, and they played their hearts out … I’m proud of them.”
Brown mentioned sophomore Alex Haswell and juniors Mark Gilbert and Mathew Ketner as players who stepped into new or bigger roles. Haswell started at left back and remained there the entire first half. Gilbert paired with him at right back. Ketner played up front.
Thirteen Broncs appeared in the contest. Seven stayed on the field for all 80 minutes. Soderstrom didn’t think fatigue played much of a role in the loss, while Brown said he felt a little sluggish.
“We had a long game yesterday and were testing out those spots like we said,” Brown said. “A lot of us played the whole game (Friday), and then today, the sun was out, too, and that helped drain the energy a little bit.”
The Broncs have only one game next weekend. They hit the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday at Campbell County.
“We have a lot of stuff to fix, and we have about a week to do it,” Soderstrom said. “We’ll regroup and start again next week.”