SHERIDAN — The Broncs earned another win with ease. The Sheridan High School football team defeated Rock Springs 57-14 Friday night for its homecoming game.
Dom Berrettini started the scoring with a quarterback keeper from around midfield for a long scamper with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Dane Steel returned a punt for a touchdown as the first quarter clock expired. The Broncs (3-0) led 14-0 after the dashing run from Steel. The play-making senior has four punt returns for a touchdown and four TD receptions on the season. Steel is somewhat surprised the competition is still punting his way.
“There’s times when I’m back there wondering if they’ll kick it my way,” Steel said. “It’s frustrating when they don’t but I’ve got to capitalize when they do.”
Steel flashed once more when he caught a long Berrettini pass for 43 yards. Sheridan led 21-0 with under 10 minutes in the first half.
The Tigers (0-3) struck with a 41-yard TD pass. Sheridan answered with a score of their own when running back Terran Grooms carried the ball past the goaline from inside the red zone. The Broncs extended the lead to 28-7 with 3:06 in the first half.
Berrettini connected to wide receiver Cody Dunham in the two-minute offense for a long scoring play with 57 seconds left. The Broncs led 35-7 at the break.
Sheridan ran the ball 12 times in the first half and averaged 11.3 yards per carry.
The Broncs pounded the ball up the middle. Grooms finished the drive inches from the goal line as Sheridan took a 42-7 lead. Grooms scored yet again in the third quarter from 2 yards out. Steel saved a botched extra point and ran the ball into the end zone for a two-point play to extend Sheridan’s points to 50.
“It’s all thanks to the linemen,” Grooms said. “We’re able to get a lot of yards per carry because they’re getting the job done in the trenches.”
Sophomore Breck Reed picked off a Tiger pass after the ball was tipped by Beck Haswell and returned it for a score and extended Sheridan’s lead to 50 points with over five minutes left in the third quarter.
Sheridan travels to Gillette next week to face Thunder Basin.
