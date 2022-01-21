SHERIDAN — Cody Inman started it Thursday evening. Then, Christian Meza kept it going. So did Bae-John Heyneman and Cole Riesen and Dylan Goss and more.
To kick off a dual against Lovell at Sheridan High School, the Broncs rattled off wins in each of their first nine matches and carried their solid performances throughout. Sheridan won 59-15.
The dual also provided valuable opportunities for the Broncs’ younger wrestlers to experience the varsity stage. Many of the team’s more experienced wrestlers sat out in favor of kids who typically grapple at the junior varsity level or flex between JV and varsity. Against Lovell, a 2A program, Sheridan trotted out three freshmen, five sophomores, three juniors and two seniors.
“This gave us an opportunity to get those other guys live matches,” Broncs head coach Tyson Shatto said. “They need to feel this. Stepping out in front of the lights, in front of the fans, is part of wrestling. You have to learn to calm the nerves. You have to learn to prepare. Any time you can do that live, it's great.”
Sheridan displayed something that has Shatto excited about this year’s team: its depth. It’s a necessary trait for programs looking to compete for state titles. More depth leads to better practices, more competition and motivation, and in case of injury, it offers the Broncs a few backup plans.
“We have some tough No. 1s, but we have guys right behind them nipping on their heels and making them better,” Shatto said. “That’s why they’re that good because we have quality guys in there, and we got to showcase that a little bit tonight. We don’t have a lot of wrestlers, but we have a deep room.”
Inman took the mat first and pinned Lovell’s Dino DeLeCruz in a minute, 30 seconds. He admitted he felt pressure to set the tone.
“It was good to start off strong, and I think it carried through the rest of the team,” Inman, a freshman, said.
It did. Sheridan claimed 11 of 13 matches, not counting a forfeit loss in the 220-pound weight class, and tallied nine pins.
Broncs like sophomore Nahir Aguirre, who wrestled and won the ninth match, fed off the early momentum.
“Once we had a little winning streak going, I feel that really gets the tempo going and got me fired up a lot,” Aguirre said.
Senior Chris Larson capped the night with a win by decision in the 285-pound class. Larson weighs roughly 200 pounds and has wrestled as light as 195 this season. But last month, Shatto asked him to move to the heavyweight division for a meet, and it has stuck since. Thursday was the latest chance for him to continue his growth there.
“For the lighter weights, I’ll attack more at their legs,” Larson said. “But for heavyweights, it’s more upper body. Once you’re down there, it’s harder to come back up with all their weight on you. And I’m a lot more aggressive against lighter kids because heavyweights like to throw a lot more, so I can’t be too aggressive against them.”
The Broncs compete again Friday and Saturday in Moorcroft. They’re dealing with some injuries and fatigue at this stage in the season, around the halfway point. Shatto wants his team to keep improving in all aspects.
Thursday was simply another step toward that.
Full results from Sheridan’s 59-15 victory over Lovell:
106 pounds — Inman over Lovell’s Dino DeLeCruz by fall (1:30)
113 — Meza over Lovell’s Jaydon Mickelson by fall (1:44)
120 — Heyneman over Lovell’s Talon Burton by fall (3:38)
126 — Riesen over Lovell’s William Spann by fall (1:54)
132 — Dylan Goss over Lovell’s JD Rodriguez by fall (0:31)
138 — Cole Hansen over Lovell’s Quin Carpenter by technical fall (17-2, 5:57)
145 — Kelten Crow over Lovell’s Corbin Barry by fall (1:10)
152 — Dawson Goss over Lovell’s Carson Asay by fall (1:19)
160 — Aguirre over Lovell’s Kaleb Leonhardt by fall (0:42)
170 — Lovell’s Carlos Garcia over Kolin Custis by decision
182 — Chay Bales over Lovell’s Tayton Hodges by decision
195 — Lovell’s Zane Collins over Brandon Vela by fall (1:15)
220 — Lovell’s Rosendo Garcia won via forfeit
285 — Larson over Lovell’s James Love by decision