SHERIDAN — Brent Moore can identify the vibes of his Sheridan Bronc swimmers as soon as they walk into practice at Sheridan Junior High School. Right now, they feel good, and they will say as much.
They’re louder despite there being less of them present than usual. They joke around when not training, and they lock in when they are.
“We have our energy back now compared to conference and the meet before,” senior Bryson Shosten said. “We actually feel good.”
For the Broncs, it’s a great time to be feeling nice. They head to the state championship meet Friday and Saturday in Gillette where they will end their season one way or another. They’re hoping for a lot of solid performances.
They’ll have more chances than past years, too. This season, 15 swimmers of the approximately 25 on the team qualified for the state meet.
“That’s a great number for us,” head coach Brent Moore said before pointing toward seniors Shosten and Isaac Otto. “That’s bigger than our entire team when these guys were freshmen.”
Now, Moore is coaching those 15 up. The Broncs have tapered their training, keeping the intensity high while slashing the number of repetitions.
When they swim, the tempo is race-like. The goal: go fast. But sometimes, in the middle of laps, they all pause near the wall and rest for 10 seconds. They’ve been extending beginning-of-practice warmups to make sure they’re really ready to go. Moore also ended practice 15 minutes early Tuesday. He doesn’t want them to burn out before the weekend.
“The guys who have been around know this is the moment,” Moore said. “This is when they need to be fast. And they’re not fatigued. They’re not completely torn down and trashed … It goes from work to just being fast.”
Otto estimates the team is doing only 20% of its normal practice load, but the intensity remains just as high.
“This season, I kind of felt old and was tired until we hit taper,” Otto said. “Now, I feel good again.”
Sheridan had last weekend off between the conference meet and the state meet, providing extra recovery time. Moore said the break is physically beneficial, but it also helps the Broncs mentally prepare because they miss competing.
“When we’re racing two meets every weekend, they kind of get that hunger to want to compete again,” Moore said. “By the time we get (to state) after two weeks of not racing, they’re ready to go.”
Moore closed practice Tuesday by telling his team to visualize their success this weekend. He wants the Broncs to plan every aspect of their races. The team’s word of the week is “details.”
Shosten and Otto are aiming for top-three, All-State finishes. Challenging a school record or two wouldn’t hurt, either. As seniors, they’re excited to cheer on their younger teammates experiencing the state meet for the first time.
Friday’s results will set up the final seeding for Saturday. Saturday is the scoring round.
“The team is super excited to compete and do well,” Otto said.