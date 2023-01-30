SHERIDAN — It’s been more than three decades in the making as the Sheridan High School boys wrestling team won the Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton Saturday, besting 35 other placing teams. 

The Broncs scored 212 points in the all-class tournament, besting Green Rivers’ 210.5. Sheridan trailed Green River Friday night but stormed back to claim the tournament. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

