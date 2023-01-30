SHERIDAN — It’s been more than three decades in the making as the Sheridan High School boys wrestling team won the Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton Saturday, besting 35 other placing teams.
The Broncs scored 212 points in the all-class tournament, besting Green Rivers’ 210.5. Sheridan trailed Green River Friday night but stormed back to claim the tournament.
It’s the first time Sheridan won the tournament since 1991, when it was called the Pepsi Tournament. The Broncs have earned second and third-place finishes at the Ron Thon since head coach Tyson Shatto has been at the helm. The boys wrestling team also won the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament this year for the first time.
“It shows that the program has taken the correct steps to win the Ron Thon,” Shatto said. “You must show many qualities within a program that allows you to succeed. It’s not just tough, hard wrestling, which is what we've got. We had a full team effort from the freshmen up to the seniors all wrestling at a high level.”
Sheridan had four first-place finishers: Kolten Powers, Dane Steel, Terran Grooms and Colson Coon. The Broncs needed all four of its final-bound wrestlers to win their matches to win the tournament.
Kolten Powers won the 120-pound class over Darren Provost of Campbell County.
“I just saw a kid that was determined and steadfast to finish on top of the podium,” Shatto said of Powers. “The final match was an opponent that we’d been waiting to see. I saw a kid ready to capitalize on the opportunity.”
Dane Steel won the 160-pound class by besting Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis. Steel won the 152-pound class state championship last year and had the opportunity to face the defending 160-pound state champion.
“I saw a Dane Steel that is capable of amazing things. When he's wrestling free and confident, he's very difficult to figure out and game plan for,” Shatto said.
Terran Grooms placed first in the 170-pound class by beating Wyatt Trembly of Dubois, who was undefeated before the final match. Grooms was one of the wrestlers Trembly defeated earlier this season.
“I knew I had nothing to lose against this kid and I knew I had a pretty good chance to beat him since I scouted him a bit,” Grooms said. “I believed in myself 100% that I could beat him.”
The head coach was impressed with Grooms’ takedown of the undefeated wrestler.
“He was determined to fight for his team in a pressure-packed environment. The way he wrestled was gritty and tough,” Shatto said.
Colson Coon also won first by defeating Mathew Foster of Rock Springs in the 182-pound final.
“(Coon) has been diligently working on his wrestling. He is so versatile on offense, and he continues to grow in the sport of wrestling. He's a tremendous athlete who really has a unique ability to just do multiple things out on the mat,” Shatto said.
Sheridan's River Osborne, Landon Wood, Keegan Rager, Kelten Crow and Aiden Selcher also placed Saturday.
The Broncs are ultimately aiming to win the state championship for the first time as a program since 1990.
“We never really talk about it,” Grooms said. “But it's always in the back of our minds. We all know that it’s what we're really preparing for with all these tournaments.”
The Lady Broncs placed fifth out of 30 other placing teams and had six placers.
Becca Oetken was the leading Lady Bronc with a second-place finish in the 190 weight class. Eva Anderson finished third in the 155 class. Paityn Covolo, Bridgette Price, Kylah Pleines and Allyson Bauer also placed in their respective weight classes.
Sheridan hosts Kelly Walsh Thursday at 5 p.m. for a dual.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.