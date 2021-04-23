SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys track and field team took first place at its home Gary Benson Memorial Border War track meet Thursday with 220.5 points, while Sheridan girls tied with Natrona County for first with 122 points.
Individual placers from Sheridan include:
Girls
800-meter run
• Abby Newton, first place, 2 minutes, 26.19 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Katie Turpin, first place, 5:31.39
4x00-meter relay
• Vivian Morey, Averi Sullivan, Danika Palmer and Dulce Carrol, third place, 4: 24.81
1,600-meter sprint medley
• Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Palmer and Jaylynn Morgan, first place, 4:27.47
High jump
• Preslee Moser, first place, 5 feet, 2 inches
• Dulce Carroll, 5-2
Triple jump
• Preslee Moser, second place, 33 feet, 9 inches
Shot put
• Alex Cameron, second place, 40 feet, 1.5 inches
Discus
• Alex Cameron, third place, 122 feet
Boys
100-meter dash
• Dominic Kaszas, first place, 10.8 seconds
200-meter dash
• Nicholas Hale, second place, 22.98
400-meter dash
• Carl Askins, second place, 52.26
800-meter run
• Reese Charest, second place, 2 minutes, 6.34 seconds
• Austin Akers, third place, 2:08.13
1,600-meter run
• Austin Akers, first place, 4:37.59
• Blaine Johnson, second place, 4:41.11
3,200-meter run
• David Standish, first place, 10:07.75
Sage Gradinaru, third, 10:45.45
110-meter hurdles
• Kyle Meinecke, second place, 15.24
4x400-meter relay
• Trent Foster, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby and Uriah Busby, second place, 3:42.58
1,600 sprint medley
• Kylen Lively, Nolan Carlson, Uriah Busby and Sage Gradinaru, second place, 4:02.91
High jump
• Connor McKinney, first place, 5 feet, 10 inches
Pole vault
• Ryan Karajanis, first place, 14 feet
• Kaiden Lee, second place, 5-10
Triple jump
• Kyle Meinecke, third place, 10 feet, 6.5 inches
Shot put
• Gaige Vielhauer, second, 50 feet, 11 inches
Discus
• Texas Tanner, first place, 160 feet, 9 inches
• Gaige Vielhauer, second place, 153-06