The Sheridan Broncs football team won the 2022 4A State Championship 34-23 over Cheyenne East Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE ­— The Broncs are repeat 4A champions. The trophy case adds another to its collection. It’s the 29th state title in program history and head coach Jeff Mowry’s third state title since being at the helm in 2018. It’s the first Sheridan repeat since 2016-2017 under Don Julian. 

 The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne East 34-23 to finish undefeated in Saturday night’s state championship game at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming.

