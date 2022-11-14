LARAMIE — The Broncs are repeat 4A champions. The trophy case adds another to its collection. It’s the 29th state title in program history and head coach Jeff Mowry’s third state title since being at the helm in 2018. It’s the first Sheridan repeat since 2016-2017 under Don Julian.
The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne East 34-23 to finish undefeated in Saturday night’s state championship game at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming.
The Broncs battled through adversity, as they trailed the Thunderbirds 14-10 at half. Sheridan was able to break the game loose late to secure another title.
Sheridan has won many championships before, and the team won last year’s as well. The post-game celebration and tears of joy flowing down the faces of many players showed that winning still matters.
“I can’t think of another moment in my life where I’ve been happier,” Coon said. “This is so incredible. It’s so amazing. I love my teammates and coaches to death. This is awesome.”
Sheridan drove and scored on the first possession of the game as Coon finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run through the gut of the Thunderbird defense. East answered later in the first quarter with a rushing TD on third and goal on the 2-yard line.
East scored the only TD of the second quarter with a 3-yard catch with 6:30 left. Coon kicked a 41-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the half. East didn’t have a lot of time but threatened to score. Sheridan defensive back Mathew Ketner broke up a Hail Mary pass to the endzone. Defensive lineman Alex Haswell sacked the Thunderbird quarterback to end the half.
Sheridan’s Dane Steel sacked East’s quarterback on third down to force a punt in the third quarter. Coon then rushed the ball to the East 15-yard for a gain of 51 yards, then scored on a direct snap on the next play to take a 17-14 lead. Steel recorded another sack, but this time for a loss of 12 yards to the 1-yard line. East had to punt the ball backed into the endzone. The Broncs had a miscue on third-and-1 on the East 17-yard line and settled with a booming 44-yard field goal from Coon with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
A 43-yard haul by East set them up to kick a field goal as well, to narrow Sheridan’s lead 20-17 with less than 10 minutes left. The Broncs answered as Coon rushed the ball to the 1-yard line on a 16-yard gain and punched it in on a direct snap. Coon wasn’t done. He scored on a Pick 6 10 seconds later from 27 yards out to bring the score to 34-17. East scored with more than 4 minutes left, but it was too late.
Sheridan held an offense that was averaging 48 points a game to just 23. The defense had its way against East’s elite playmakers.
“I owe a big shout out to (defensive coordinator) Marshall McEwen,” Steel said. “Our coaches go in Sunday mornings and make a game plan, and everyone knew our game plan was going to work. Everyone believed in it, and it sure did.”
Sheridan relied on its running game to get the job done. Coon ran for 248 yards and scored three touchdowns. Junior running back Terran Grooms added 46 yards on four attempts to average 11.5 yards. Quarterback Cael Gilbertson completed two of five passes for 23 yards. Steel led the receiving core with a reception of 16 yards.
Coon had 13 tackles, seven of which were solo and recorded an interception and pass breakup at linebacker. Steel led the team with eight solo tackles and recorded a pair of sacks.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.