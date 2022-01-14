12-10-21 SHS wrestling vs. Worland recap 04.JPG
Buy Now

Sheridan's Rudy Osborne grapples with Worland's Kyle Anderson during the Broncs' first dual of the year Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Sheridan High School. Osborne won via pinfall.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan wrestling hosted a dual with Natrona County Thursday. The Broncs won 36-31.

Here are the individual results:

  • 106 — Natrona County’s Kaden Orr over Zander Cleland by major decision

  • 120 — Kolten Powers over Natrona County’s Jameson Siemens by fall (3:10)

  • 126 — Landon Wood over Natrona County’s Kael Johnson by decision

  • 132 — Natrona County’s Teagan Berdan over Dylan Goss by fall (0:59)

  • 138 — Rudy Osborne over Natrona County’s Dylan Brenton by fall (5:15)

  • 145 — Kelten Crow over Natrona County’s Jayce Berry by decision

  • 152 — Natrona County’s Billy Brenton over Dane Steel by decision

  • 160 — Natrona County’s Kaeden Wilcox over Terran Grooms by fall (1:35)

  • 170 — Colson Coon over Natrona County’s Tucker Sides by fall (2:00)

  • 182 — Lukas Dregoiw over Natrona County’s Jack Mortimer by decision

  • 195 — Natrona County’s Brendyn Nelson over Chay Bales by fall (0:29)

  • 220 — Jim Strobbe over Natrona County’s Dominic Dockery by decision

  • 285 — Chris Larson over Natrona County’s Jace Brezina by fall (5:46)

The Broncs will team with Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Worland against Billings and Laurel Saturday in the annual Wrestling Border War.

Tags

Recommended for you