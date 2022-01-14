SHERIDAN — Sheridan wrestling hosted a dual with Natrona County Thursday. The Broncs won 36-31.
Here are the individual results:
106 — Natrona County’s Kaden Orr over Zander Cleland by major decision
120 — Kolten Powers over Natrona County’s Jameson Siemens by fall (3:10)
126 — Landon Wood over Natrona County’s Kael Johnson by decision
132 — Natrona County’s Teagan Berdan over Dylan Goss by fall (0:59)
138 — Rudy Osborne over Natrona County’s Dylan Brenton by fall (5:15)
145 — Kelten Crow over Natrona County’s Jayce Berry by decision
152 — Natrona County’s Billy Brenton over Dane Steel by decision
160 — Natrona County’s Kaeden Wilcox over Terran Grooms by fall (1:35)
170 — Colson Coon over Natrona County’s Tucker Sides by fall (2:00)
182 — Lukas Dregoiw over Natrona County’s Jack Mortimer by decision
195 — Natrona County’s Brendyn Nelson over Chay Bales by fall (0:29)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Natrona County’s Dominic Dockery by decision
285 — Chris Larson over Natrona County’s Jace Brezina by fall (5:46)
The Broncs will team with Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Worland against Billings and Laurel Saturday in the annual Wrestling Border War.