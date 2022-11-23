SHERIDAN — The Bucking Horse and Rider logo that has captured the hearts of Wyomingites for nearly a century is steeped in mystery and lore.
There is uncertainty in who the horse and rider really are. The University of Wyoming claims the state registered trademark is Steamboat, the horse ridden by cowboy Guy Holt. To the contrary, there is merit to the logo originating from George Ostrom, a man with Sheridan ties, inspired by his horse, Red Wing.
“You'll find various sources that will say definitively (the Bucking Horse and Rider) is Steamboat as he rode at Cheyenne Frontier Days. And then there's people who are like, no, it's Red Wing, because Ostrom was the originator of the Bucking Horse and Rider,” said Jessica Knight Salzman, collections manager at Museum at the Bighorns.
There’s even an argument that has been made that both horses play part in the emblem.
“It's a very interesting argument, because there's no way to prove them right or wrong,” Salzman said.
According to Museum at the Bighorns, Ostrom purchased his dashing colt from Native Americans that were competing in a half-mile horse race at the Sheridan rodeo in 1913. He named the horse Red Wing because he was a red sorrel with a pair of white stockings, white face and silver mane. Ostrom managed to sneak Red Wing onto a train in the baggage car when reporting for World War I. He smuggled the horse all the way to France. Ostrom and Red Wing ended up at two different ports after sailing the Atlantic, since they were on separate ships. Ostrom communicated with a service man from Sheridan located near Red Wing. He promised Ostrom to look after the horse until the war was over.
Ostrom won a contest to design the 148th Field Artillery Regiment logo. Ostrom was a member and painted a bucking horse and rider on the head of a drum. The commanders ended the competition as soon as they laid eyes on the emblem. Ostrom was declared the winner. His emblem was put on vehicles and helmets. The regiment was known as the bucking bronco regiment from Wyoming. When it was time for Ostrom to head back to the U.S., he was informed it would cost $1,500 to ship Red Wing back home, which was too much of a cost. He sold Red Wing to a French school.
A helmet with Ostrom’s design is an artifact on display at Museum at the Bighorns. The emblem has a strikingly similar look to the logo that is on Wyoming state license plates and represented by the University of Wyoming. The main difference is the left arm holding the cowboy hat is to his side instead of straight into the air. His left hand is also off the horse, implying he’s about to fly off. Ostrom died in Sheridan in 1982 at the age of 97. Salzman said Ostrom still has relatives in the Sheridan area. His art work and other artifacts can be seen at Museum at the Bighorns.
The University of Wyoming states on its website the logo originated from a photo of Steamboat ridden by Holt taken by university professor B.C. Buffum. Holt’s left hand is firmly placed on the saddle, and his right arm is not visible, not upward like the emblem seen today. Holt wasn’t wearing or holding a cowboy hat in the photograph. This photograph was used by Deane Hunton, manager of University of Wyoming Athletics in 1921 to create a silhouette that was used on the university baseball team uniforms. Wyoming has used the image on all athletic gear since and ultimately became the symbol for the university. The baseball program became defunct in 1996.
Steamboat received his name because he suffered a damaged nasal cavity that caused him to make a whistling noise when he bucked. Steamboat was considered a top bucker and a cowboy rode him for a then-record-setting 10 seconds, but then fell and suffered a concussion and throat damage that left the rider whispering for weeks.
“The myth and the legend was blending with the truth and the reality,” said Candy Moulton, author of “Steamboat: Legendary Bucking Horse.” “He became a horse that almost everyone in Wyoming could recognize as having this fiery spirit, never give up, always do what your job was and do it really well. And his job was bucking, and he did that very well, and he represented the state very well. The horse became synonymous with Wyoming.”
In 1936, a closer to identical bucking horse and rider logo that we see today debuted on the state of Wyoming license plate. Wyoming Secretary of State Dr. Lester Hunt commissioned the plate from artist Allen True. According to the University of Wyoming, Hunt utilized a photograph of another bucking horse, “Deadman,” with rider “Stub” Farlow sitting atop. The horse was owned by the Jackson Hole Frontier Association. But according to Moulten, True and Hunt themselves said they didn’t have a cowboy in mind.
The bucking horse and rider is now the longest-running license plate motif in the world. Many Wyoming World War I veterans protested Hunt copyrighting since they believed Ostrom deserved the credit for coming up with the idea. Hunt gave the copyright to the state of Wyoming due to the backlash of Ostrom and others.
“People wanted to see the Wyoming bucking horse, they actually used to have a problem with license plates getting stolen when you drove out-of-state. People liked them that much,” Salzman said.
Ostrom claimed for the rest of his life that the state’s emblem was originated by the servicemen of Wyoming in World War I.
“(Ostrom) would frequently do sketches, and he would sign them with stuff like, the originator of the bucking broncho, which he always spelled with an H,” Salzman said. “And a funny story I read once is that when he traveled, he would do drawings of the logo that he designed for drinks.”
Steamboat was inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 and into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002. Legend has it that the famed horse is buried in Frontier Park in Cheyenne near bucking chute No. 9. An obituary was even written for Steamboat in the Cheyenne State Leader.
Moulten said in a Wyoming PBS video that different areas of Wyoming have their own stories of how the state emblem came to be.
“As you go around the state, people in different regions have their own preference or idea of who the rider is. I think it’s a composite of all the great cowboys in the state of Wyoming,” Moulten said.
Not only is the rider a mystery, but the horse remains one as well.
“There really isn’t any evidence that Steamboat is the horse on the license plate either. But by association over the years, that’s what we all believe,” Moulten said.
No matter who sparked the originality of Wyoming’s emblem, it has become a prideful staple of the Cowboy State.
“It evokes movement, because you can imagine that horse bucking, the arm is waving, that guy is about to be thrown off,” Salzman said. “It's an adventurous state emblem that’s fitting for Wyoming.