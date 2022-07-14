SHERIDAN — The loudest moment of Wednesday’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo occurred when Buffalo native Cole Reiner posted an 89.5-point score in bareback riding.
The score was shy of a record 90-point score from Will Lowe in the 2014 WYO Rodeo.
Reiner seemed to notice the ruckus from the stands at Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“These fans are awesome. I know a lot of people here since I’m just 20 minutes down the road,” Reiner said. “It’s great to shake hands with friends I only get to see once a year since I’m rodeoing all the time. This rodeo is special to me for that reason.”
The appreciation is mutual for the 23-year-old bareback rider.
Reiner is currently number three in the world for winnings this year and estimates he could have left up to $55,000 on the table by competing in Calgary instead.
“I chose not to go up to Canada this year. I wanted to stay in Wyoming. This is one of my favorite rodeos all year. I didn’t want to miss this. I’ll only be going to the biggest rodeos ongoing this year,” Reiner said.
Many bareback riders will be competing in as many rodeos as possible to qualify in the top 15 for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December. Reiner is confident he’s in good standing and can take time off.
“I’ll be taking it slow and easy. Picking the best horses and being select with the rodeos is going to be key for my physical health, mental health and focus,” Reiner said.
Bareback riding is one of the rodeo’s roughest and most demanding events. Many riders have short careers as a result.
“I get asked all the time how my back is feeling, but really the back is probably one of the places that take the least amount of punishment,” Reiner said. “Higher up into your neck gets beat up bad. Our hips take a bad hit too. Riding bareback is an unnatural speed of motion and our hips are squeezing on that horse. A lot of guys get all these hip joint mobility problems, along with issues with the wrist since there is so much pressure on it.”
Reiner along with some other riders fly to see an elite physical therapist from South Texas three to four times a year in hopes to prolong their careers and make a living.
“There is so much money to be won, that not being in top tier shape is not an option anymore,” Reiner said.
In attendance was a father proud of how his son’s performance and career has gone.
“Watching his career going the way it is makes me so proud. It just puts tears in your eyes,” said Joe Reiner. “It’s so cool to see him represent Wyoming. It always seems like the Texas guys that can’t be beat, but then there’s this guy from Buffalo that’s one of the top guys to beat right now.”
Cole learned everything “cowboy” working on his family’s ranch in Buffalo. The ability to ride a bucking horse came with time.
The local favorite rider started riding bareback when he was 17 when he wanted a change from roping.
“Bareback riding is reckless, but I wanted more excitement,” Reiner said. “There’s a lot of emotion running through you when you’re getting on a bucking horse. So, whenever you can mentally and physically handle that, that’s when you’re ready.”