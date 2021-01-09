SHERIDAN — The under-18 Sheridan Hawks lost seven senior skaters to graduation prior to the start of the season and gained nine freshmen. Though most of the newcomers brought several years of competitive hockey experience to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, the change of personnel led to early culture struggles that affected the team on the ice.
But the Hawks most recent games against Pinedale in mid-December proved to the team’s leaders and role players Sheridan can pride themselves on commitment to hard work and to each other.
“We were in a little bit of an identity crisis at the beginning of the year,” senior captain Matthew Hoge said. “The emotion was there and the passion was there to want to win, but the execution just wasn’t there.
“I feel like our last two games we had, even though they were losses, they were breakthrough games for us because we started working hard and took pride in not necessarily being the most skilled team but always being the hard working team,” he said.
Sheridan takes a 1-7 record into the second half of the season beginning Jan. 8, and the downtime between games coupled with the holiday break gives head coach Gabe Thums more practice time to reinforce his culture of hard work and accountability.
“My philosophy at the beginning of the year is to get everybody some experience playing and, as the season goes on and we start progressing as a team, then I start pushing more for, ‘If you want to put the effort out, you’re going to get more ice time,’” Thums said. “‘If you’re not going to give the effort, you’re not going to get much ice time.’”
The second-year head coach led the Hawks to a 10-8-1 record last season, though several of the Hawks’ wins came against the Wyoming Amatuer Hockey League teams’ junior varsity programs.
This season began with coaches and players alike attempting to establish team chemistry during its 50-minute long practices during the week while accounting for the new-look, nine-freshman team. Thums finds weekend practices more beneficial to the program, as the two-hour time frame allows Sheridan to run new drills and work on discipline and identity.
Both seniors like Hoge and fellow captain junior Ethan Rivine prefer to lead by example and use intra-team competition to push freshmen like Kiefer Dunhan to practice at their best. Though Thums will step in if there’s non-team-oriented activity occurring, the head coach expects his players to hold each other to the team’s high standards.
At this halfway point of the season, Rivine proudly calls the team a family who “wants to be together,” which shows in Dunhan, who played up with the team last year when numbers were low and has embraced the team’s newfound identity.
“Our team is a bunch of scrappers who don’t have a lot of talent but manage to get stuff done through hard work,” Dunhan said.
Sheridan’s numbers have grown from last year, allowing for four complete forward lines and three defensive pairings, and the Hawks’ defense adds more experience than the forward group, though Thums works to evenly distribute talent and experience among the line combinations.
Additionally, the Hawks play in the under-18 A group that presents tougher competition than the under-18 B group, but Thums pushes his team to the higher standard, believing the heightened competition and his belief in the process will soon yield victories.
As Sheridan stares down the second half of their season, they most look forward to its many road games, which will serve as bonding experiences for the group off the ice and an opportunity to put their team culture to the test on the ice.
“We’ve got a lot of heart,” Hoge said.
“We don’t have the most skilled team, but we work hard to be our best,” Rivine added.