BIG HORN — Thirty seconds.
A referee’s whistle blows and signals the Wind River Cougars basketball player who attempted to run down the clock in the final minute of the fourth quarter had traveled. The Big Horn Rams inbound to senior Carson Bates, and the limited crowd in the Big Horn High School gym rise to their feet as the scoreboard shows a 62-60 Big Horn deficit.
Fifteen seconds.
The Rams pass from player-to-player along the perimeter, trying to find an open shot, but the ball finds itself back in Bates’ hands.
Five seconds.
Head coach Cody Ball’s mask moves, indicating he’s said something to his team from the sideline, though Bates dribbles at the top of the key, glancing at the clock once. Sophomore Toby Schons battles in the paint for position, taller than the opponent guarding him, but not open enough for an easy basket to tie the game.
Three seconds.
Bates passes assuredly to his left to junior Cade Butler on the perimeter. Butler collects the ball and shoots from behind the arc. The gym falls silent.
Zero.
The final buzzer sounds as Butler’s shot sails through the air, and the reverberation still rings through the gym when the basketball swishes through the net. Madness ensues — Butler leaps to the other side of the court in celebration, his teammates sprint to mob him, the scoreboard changes to read a 63-62 Big Horn victory and the Rams coaching staff congratulates each other.
“I knew [the Cougars] were going to break down somewhere, and we were going to get it to Toby or we were going to have a wide open shot on the perimeter,” Ball said. “... Luckily, Cade made me look smart.”
Minutes later, Ball walks out of the Big Horn locker room with his Rams polo half soaked in water. He laughs incredulously as the team’s friends and family members milled about waiting to congratulate the team on its second win of the weekend.
Butler appeared from the locker room with his maroon uniform drenched and hair still dripping as the recipient of a water bottle being ceremoniously dumped on the hero of the afternoon.
“I threw water all over them,” Ball said. “I dumped a full water bottle on Cade’s head. I just told them how much I love them, and how proud of them I am.”
“I got a shower,” Butler said and laughed.
After competing against 3A schools to open its season, Big Horn played the 2A Greybull Buffaloes Friday afternoon, winning its first game of the young season 56-38, and battled to its second win against the Cougars. The Rams surrendered a sizable lead, found itself in foul trouble early and played through contested officiating to set themselves up for the buzzer-beater victory.
“It’s amazing,” Butler said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you don’t get those opportunities every day. So, it’s awesome. It’s nice.”
Schons led Big Horn through the first quarter, contributing eight points to the Rams’ 14-4 lead after nearly six minutes of play. Wind River called its timeout when facing the 10-point deficit and put together a 9-4 run to end the first quarter down 18-13.
The Cougars maintained their momentum into the second quarter, opening with seven straight points and forcing Ball to call his first timeout of the game. Sophomore Cooper Garber answered the call out of the break, having replaced Schons who sat on the bench icing his knee and putting away two baskets after grabbing his own rebound during back-to-back possessions.
Wind River and Big Horn went back-and-forth, as the lead changed three times before Bates made one-of-two free throws with 24.5 seconds left in the first half to establish a narrow 32-31 lead. But Cougars sophomore Wylie Shearer lobbed a half-court shot at the first-half buzzer to suddenly send the Rams to their locker room facing a 34-32 deficit.
Ball expected the Cougars to embrace the word “Chaos” that was written on Wind River’s warmup shirts, and the Big Horn head coach had the benefit of watching the Tongue River boys basketball team play its game against Wind River hours earlier. Nonetheless, the Rams had to refocus before the second half began.
“We let the chaos get to us,” Ball said. “We played their game for two and a half quarters. Luckily, [our] start and our end saved us.”
The Rams opened the second half with a game-tying field goal from Schons, but fell behind quickly as the Cougars got hot from the field while making daggers of 3-pointers to go ahead 52-46 at the end of the third quarter.
Though Schons rested and didn’t play for much of the third quarter, he returned for most of the fourth quarter to help cut into Wind River’s lead. The Rams never tied the game nor pulled ahead until Bates passed to Butler in the waning seconds of the game to secure the victory.
“Our guys just stayed the course and were a steady ship,” Ball said. “[They] were able to handle it and make big plays when they needed to.”
Butler finished with 19 points, Schons had 16 and Garber recorded 10 off the bench.
The Rams return from the holiday break when they travel to play Shoshoni at 11 a.m. Jan. 8.