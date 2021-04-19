SHERIDAN — The Double Nickel Association bowled at Town & Country Lanes in Billings, Montana, Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020-21 bowling season, and Mark Hodges of Butte, Montana, defeated Darin Henderson of Greybull. in the challenge championship match by a score of 244-195. Hodges forced a second match by winning the first match 259-190.
With the win, Hodges took home $283 while Henderson took home $235 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Ron Engelhardt with a 268-game in match play. Hodges was the high qualifier with a 868 in four games.
There were 39 bowlers who competed from Wyoming, and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Hodges (Butte, Montana), Henderson (Greybull), John Whitaker (Roundup, Montana), Dan Dolan, Stu Summers, Scott Gasser, Rick Eades (Lovell), Barry Campbell (Forsyth, Montana), Mike Hardesty (Bozeman, Montana), Ken Carcich (Sheridan), Ron Engelhardt, LoriJo Turner (Sheridan), Greg McCannel, Ron Schmidt (Lovell), Darrell Reinhardt, Don Whiteman (Cody), Tim Zorn (Laurel, Montana), Vic Schell, Brett Sternberg, Tom Shea and Don Loessberg (Belgrade, Montana), Jerry Woodward (Lovell), Keith Loran, Jeff Hess (Columbus, Montana), Todd Phillips (Deaver), Rod Lee (Livingston, Montana), Chester Gilliam (Lovell), Joe Rooney, Mike Kitchen (Lovell), Kirk Morgan (Cody), John Lafko (Laurel, Montana) and Dale Matthaes.
The first tournament for the 2021-2022 season will occur in the month of September. Please visit the Double Nickel Association Facebook page for more updates.