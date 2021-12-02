SHERIDAN — When Lori Byrd returned to Sheridan High School as head volleyball coach, she knew her stint would last only a few years.
She didn’t know exactly how many, but following some time out of the sport, she simply felt called to take the gig.
“I just wanted to come back in and get it going again, get the community excited about volleyball,” Byrd said.
Now, after two seasons and feeling like she set a foundation for the program, Byrd is retiring again. She officially stepped back after the fall season.
Byrd was retired after more than 30 years of coaching when she heard about the vacancy before the 2020 season. After thinking about it and talking it over with her husband, she stopped by the school one day and told SHS Activities Director Don Julian of her interest in the job.
Julian hired her for her third stint as coach at the school.
“She brought a lot of experience as a long-time coach at multiple levels,” Julian said. “She brought a familiarity to Sheridan and our program having been our head coach many years ago (and having worked with) the junior high kids. She knew the ropes and provided exceptional experience.”
When Byrd came back, she inherited a senior-heavy team. She wanted to make the program younger and instill confidence in the younger players.
“I really think I got these kids having fun again,” Byrd said. “In volleyball, the No. 1 thing is to have fun. The No. 2 thing is to get these kids to believe they can do big things. And I think we did that.”
Byrd, 63, steered the Lady Broncs through two COVID-affected years. Her first season had a shorter schedule than normal. Her team finished 2-13 in 2020 and 9-22 in 2021.
During her three stints, Byrd coached a total of seven years at the school. Overall, she spent time at five high schools and Sheridan College.
“I’m very thankful she chose to come out of retirement and give us a couple years and do her best to advance the program,” Julian said. “She worked really hard at it, so I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with her.”
Julian opened the job before the holiday last week. He does not have a set deadline by which to make a hire, but he prefers to fill the spot in time for the team to do some late spring or early summer workouts. He said the hire probably will be made after the start of the new year when teaching jobs start to come available and internal candidates express interest in the position.
“I hope it’s a younger person that just has a lot of time to commit to this program and just really keep it going,” Byrd said.
Now, in retirement, Byrd knows exactly what she will miss most about coaching.
“I’ll miss the kids,” she said.
Luckily, she knows exactly what she is most looking forward to, as well.
“Being with my grandkids.”