SHERIDAN — As fall sports conclude for the current Rams and Eagles, here’s how Big Horn and Tongue River high schools graduates fared during their seasons at colleges across the region:
Big Horn
Colton Williams (Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana): Redshirt junior running back will suit up for the Battlin' Bears when they kick off their season against Southern Oregon University Feb. 27, 2021. Williams recorded 183 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards during RMC’s 2019 season.
Nolan McCafferty (Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana): Redshirt junior linebacker will also suit up for the Bears when they kick off their season Feb. 27, 2021. McCafferty racked up 85 tackles, 37 of which were solo and seven of which were for a loss, and added 1.5 sacks during RMC’s 2019 season.
Will Pelissier (University of Wyoming): Freshman wide receiver suited up for a game with the Cowboys this season.
Quinn McCafferty (Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff, Nebraska): Freshman infielder played intersquad games with the Cougars for their fall baseball season.
Tongue River
Brennan Kutterer (University of Wyoming): Junior linebacker recorded a tackle in the Cowboys’ game against Hawai’i Oct. 30.
Mason Schroder (Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut): Junior offensive lineman suited up for the Bears’ only game this season and played in 10 games last season.