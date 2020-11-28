SHERIDAN — As fall sports conclude for the current Broncs and Lady Broncs, here’s how Sheridan High School graduates fared during their seasons at colleges across the region:
Football
- Parker Christensen (University of Wyoming): Redshirt freshman tight end has played three games for the Cowboys, recording a 7-yard reception and two tackles, one of which was solo, against Hawai’i Oct. 30.
- Blayne Baker (University of Wyoming): Sophomore offensive guard played for the Cowboys against Nevada and Hawai’i in October. Last year, Baker played in three contests.
- Dontae Crow (University of Wyoming): Senior wide receiver has 50 receiving yards, 119 kick return yards and 33 punt return yards through three games for the Cowboys. Crow averages 12.5 yards per catch and 16.7 yards per game as a receiver.
- Drew Boedecker (Dickinson State, Dickinson, North Dakota): Junior quarterback averaged 224.5 yards per game and 12.7 yards per completion, and added 187 yards on the ground to lead the Blue Hawks to an undefeated 9-0 season. Boedecker was named the North Star Athletic conference Offensive Player of the Week three times en route to Dickinson capturing its sixth-straight NSAA football championship.
- Lowden Askins (Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota): Freshman wide receiver was part of a 4-5 Tigers team.
- Garrett Coon (Montana State, Bozeman, Montana): Freshman running back will play for the Bobcats when they open their season Feb. 27, 2021 against UC Davis.
- Coy Steel (Montana State, Bozeman, Montana): Junior wide receiver will play for the Bobcats when they open their season Feb. 27, 2021 against UC Davis. Steel played in 12 games in 2018 and 14 games in 2019 for Montana State.
- Aaron Sessions (Weber State University, Ogden, Utah): Junior safety will play for the Wildcats when they kick off against Idaho State Feb. 27, 2021.
Cross-country
Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State, Spearfish, South Dakota): Junior led the Yellow Jackets women’s cross-country team with a 14th place finish and a 22:28.3 time in the six-kilometers event at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 24. Robinson earned a first-team All-RMAC honor with the performance, and her 3.73 GPA made her eligible for RMAC All-Academic honors.
Sylvia Brown (Black Hills State, Spearfish, South Dakota): Freshman was the second Yellow Jacket to finish at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 24, placing 31st with a 23:05.1 time in the 6K race. Brown earned a 4.0 GPA, one of nine women with a GPA over 3.2.
Timothy Brown (Black Hills State, Spearfish, South Dakota): Freshman finished 70th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 24 and his time of 27:40.2 made him the fourth Yellow Jacket finisher on the men’s side 8K race. His 4.0 GPA was one of the team’s 15 cumulative GPAs over 3.0.
Garrett Avery (Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska): Sophomore placed 75th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with a 27:59.1 time in the 8K event and was the third Eagle to cross the finish line. Avery will compete during Chadron State’s indoor track and field season.
McKinley Christopherson (Hannibal-LaGrange University, Hannibal, Missouri): Sophomore placed 18th in the 5K race with a time of 20:46 at the National Christian College Athletic Association National Championships. Christopherson was the third Trojan across the finish line.
Laura Alicke (Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho): Senior competed in intersquad events with the Tigers, as Idaho State’s cross-country season was canceled. Last season, Alicke ran a personal best time of 18:47.8 in the 3K race at the Montana State Cross Country Classic, a personal best time of 15:32.7 in the 4K event and a personal best 6K time of 22:12.0 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational.
Alex Garber (University of Mary, North Dakota): Freshman competed in the Marauders’ several intersquad events throughout the fall and will compete for the track and field team in 2021.
Golf
Kirby Coe-Kirkham (University of Wyoming): Junior prepares to compete in the Cowboys’ 2021 season in February. Coe-Kirkham attempts to replicate an impressive 2019 fall season, as he placed in the top 20 in five of six fall tournaments, and placed in the top 10 in three of those six tournaments.
Tennis
Ethan Kutz (Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kansas): Freshman helped the Bluejays to a 2-1 record in the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles spots amid a shortened fall schedule.
Hannah Jost (Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kansas): Sophomore played in the No. 4 singles position to help the Bluejays to a 2-1 record during a shortened fall schedule.
Girls swimming and diving
Molly Green (University of Wyoming): Junior will swim with the Cowgirls when they start their season Dec. 4. Last year, was part of the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:34.47) and the 400-meter freestyle relay (3:34.58) at the Mountain West Championships.
Zoe Robison (University of Wyoming): Freshman will swim breaststroke and in the individual medley with the Cowgirls when they start their season Dec. 4 against Colorado State University.