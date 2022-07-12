SHERIDAN — Challenger Sports will bring a much anticipated international soccer camp to the small town of Sheridan this month. Coaches come from all over the world like Britain, Columbia, South Africa and Spain, focusing on technical, tactical and physical aspects of soccer.
Coming from a wide variety of countries, the coaches have their own teaching methods local students might have seen.
One might ask why the large company might bring this camp to the community of Sheridan.
“We want to bring our camp to every town in Wyoming, big or small,” Challenger Sports Vice President Grant Hall said. “We do not want to limit student’s ability based on where they are from.”
To improve one’s experience, families can host the coaches, allowing for a greater cultural experience. In addition to the immersion into another culture, families can get $80 back from their original fee.
Other than playing soccer, the coaches will give players “homework,” having them look up the currency or practices of a certain country to learn more about the world around them.
The organization has worked with the local YMCA to put on the program for 14 years now in total.
The camp runs July 25-29 and is for all ages. Children 3 to 5 years old practice from 8-8:45 a.m., with a fee of $100. Individuals that are 5 to 16 years old go from 9 a.m. to noon, with a fee of $160. Finally, overtime is for individuals 5 and older from 1-3 p.m., costing $70. Overtime is just an additional few hours that students can stay to get more practice in, running Monday through Thursday.
To sign up, see challengersports.com.
The TinyTykes camp will mainly focus on an introduction to soccer, allowing for children to focus on their motor skills and just enjoy the game as a whole.
The half-day camp works on a player’s overall technical training, honing their already existing abilities.
In Sheridan, the organization only offers the TinyTykes, half-day and overtime programs; however, there are a lot of other categories that are offered in several other camps.
For example, they offer a Golden Goal for two hours that is open from Monday to Thursday. This opportunity is an additional session of scrimmages and competitions for the half-day campers.
A full-day camp is available for ages 8 to 16 that is six hours per day. This program combines with the half-day camp, adding in additional challenges.
For full teams, Challenger Sports offers team training programs that are tailored exclusively to the requirements and needs of the specific team.
Other offers include the full-day competitive camp and the next level skills combine. Both camps are for older individuals, focusing on advanced technical training and individual skill development.
While the camp focuses on soccer, Challenger Sports coaches dedicate their time to teach more than soccer. They want to teach campers essential traits such as respect, responsibility, integrity, leadership and sportsmanship.
By attending the camp, “Players can grow their own love of the sport while learning a bit more about the world through their coaches,” Hall said.