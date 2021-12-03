SHERIDAN — When Katie Turpin was a young underclassmen, she upheld a weekly cross-country ritual.
She labeled a certain set of clothes, featuring a bright yellow sweatshirt, her racing uniform and avoided wearing it any time early in the week. She saved it for weekend meets. Because of that, her upperclassmen teammates nicknamed her “Little Ducky.”
Now, she gets to be Little Ducky again in more ways than one.
Thursday morning, Turpin committed to Black Hills State University where she’ll study and run track and cross-country after graduating from Sheridan High School next spring. She can wear yellow — Black Hills State’s mascot is a Yellow Jacket — for the next four years, and she will be reunited with BHSU runner and friend Sylvia Brown who helped coin the nickname.
Reese Charest also signed with Black Hills State as a track and cross-country runner Thursday morning, adding to the familiar feel.
“The community is wonderful there,” Turpin said. “The family that we have over there, we’ve had a bunch of former teammates go there, and they love it. We just wanted that same atmosphere and same positivity.”
Charest and Turpin join eight other Sheridan graduates on Black Hills State’s track and cross-country teams. Plus, Charest spent a decade of his childhood in Spearfish and still has family there and in nearby Rapid City. He said that played a role in his decision.
“It’s very comforting to have family there, as well as knowing quite a few people on the team,” Charest said. “Just knowing they’re going to be there and they’re not going anywhere, it’s a good feeling.”
Turpin had talked about Black Hills State with Sylvia Brown many times when Brown was picking a school a couple years ago. So when Turpin’s time came, she already possessed a good idea of where she was going to go.
Charest wasn’t sure which college he wanted to attend until this fall. He visited Black Hills State after Sheridan’s cross-country team participated in a meet in Spearfish toward the beginning of last season, and that helped seal the deal.
Overall, Turpin and Charest considered Chadron State, Concordia University (Nebraska) and the University of Wyoming before deciding on Black Hills State. In Spearfish, even their new coach, Brian Medigovich, gave off a familiar vibe.
“So our (Sheridan cross-country) coach Baures talks a lot,” Turpin said. “He’s amazing. I have heard all of his stories maybe twice now. So when I went to Black Hills, (the coach there) talked to me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s coach Baures — just at Black Hills.’ He said he got on the phone with coach Baures to talk about us, and they talked for like three hours.”
Charest added: “(Medigovich) is a little quieter than Baures, but he still talks the same amount. It’s fun because it feels like we’re not changing that much.”
Baures laughed when he heard the comparison and admitted he and Medigovich did chat for a long time about Charest and Turpin.
“I told him what good kids they are, No. 1,” Baures said. “But it was interesting because they both have strengths that I wanted him to know about and he wanted to know.”
Charest and Turpin have earned All-State honors in their high school careers. Turpin was a three-time All-State cross-country runner as a freshman, sophomore and junior before missing most of her senior season with health issues. Charest had three All-State track finishes last spring. Both plan to run indoor and outdoor track as seniors in the next few months.
Turpin will major in biology and wants to attend physician assistant school following her undergraduate education.
Charest will study business.
Charest said he didn’t remember the Black Hills State campus from his youth before taking a college visit there, but he did recall the town. There are some people he will reconnect with, and there’s a Culver’s he’ll be frequenting.
And Turpin, well, she might return to being called “Little Ducky” again.