SHERIDAN — Parker Christensen hesitated before answering. He had to think about this one.
Does he view himself as a tight end or a fullback?
“At this point, I think I would consider myself more of a … I don’t know,” Christensen said. “It’s kind of a tough question.”
Whatever he is, he lines up differently than he did in high school as a star running back and linebacker for the Sheridan Broncs. During the last two seasons, he has carved out a role for himself as a Wyoming Cowboy.
“I’d probably categorize him as ‘Mr. Utility,’” said Shannon Moore, Wyoming’s tight ends and fullbacks coach. “He really is a guy that can do a lot of different things and really is a guy that has the mental capacity to be able to handle a lot of those things at the same time, too.”
Christensen plays tight end, fullback and slot receiver. If he wanted to simplify it, he said he could call himself a move tight end or an h-back. He serves as a lead blocker in the backfield. He blocks on the edge. He catches passes. He does it all.
It’s a far cry from his Sheridan High days when he won Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. He tallied more than 1,900 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior in 2018.
Now, in college, he’s still looking for his first career score.
He was recruited as a tight end and talked with several Football Championship Subdivision schools, a step below Wyoming, before committing. The Cowboys also flirted with him.
“But I didn’t know if I really had the ability to play at that level,” Christensen said of Wyoming’s interest.
When the Cowboys offered him a scholarship, he jumped on it, though. Growing up in Wyoming, everyone wants to play for the Pokes, he said.
Christensen sat out 2019 as a redshirt, so he could develop his skills and adapt to his new position. He had never played with his hand in the dirt as a blocker and had to beef up. He graduated high school weighing 205 pounds. He’s now up to 230.
“It’s a struggle every day,” Christensen said with a laugh. “I’m not a big eater. I’m choking down protein shakes every day.”
The Cowboys accelerated his development even more before the 2020 season. Two weeks before its first game, Wyoming lost all three of its fullbacks to COVID-19 protocols.
“I was like, ‘Parker, we need you to play fullback,’” Moore said. “Everything Parker does, he hits that thing full speed ahead, and he does a great job with any task thrown at him. Next thing you know, he was a starter all year.”
Christensen played in all six games and helped pave the way for Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay, who led the Mountain West Conference in rushing.
This year, with Thunder Basin graduate Caleb Driskill impressing as the fullback in spring and summer camp, Christensen was given a new hybrid role — one that includes everything.
“There are just so many things we can do with him,” Moore said.
Christensen, who is officially listed as a sophomore tight end on Wyoming’s roster, caught 11 passes for 104 yards and blocked for a potent ground attack again during this year’s regular season. Wyoming finished 6-6 and is headed to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Kent State Dec. 21.
“We’re really excited to be able to go to a bowl game and have the season we did,” Christensen said. “I’m just happy we were able to have a normal season after last year with COVID. I’m just happy to be out there as much as I was.”
So that first touchdown he’s searching for? How would it feel to score it in a bowl game? Would that add to the joy?
“I try not to look ahead,” Christensen said. “I’m a pretty superstitious guy. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to try to capitalize on it. Touchdowns are always exciting.”
Yes, only if the opportunity presents itself.
If it doesn’t, he’ll be OK. He has enough jobs to do.