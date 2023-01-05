SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Parker Christensen announced Wednesday on social media that he’s stepping away from football. Christensen had been with the football program for four years, but still had eligibility left.
The tight end expressed that he’s “stepping away from the game” because of recent injuries and career goals. The former Sheridan Bronc has been accepted into chiropractic school in hopes of earning a doctorate degree.
“I want to thank my coaches, staff, family and poke fans for giving a Wyoming boy a chance to live out his dream,” Christensen said on Twitter. “To my teammates, I love you boys with everything I have and you all mean the world to me. I will cherish the time spent being a Cowboy for the rest of my life.”
Christensen hauled in 19 receptions in 2022 for 169 yards and scored a touchdown against San Jose State Oct. 1.
“It’s been the best four years of my life,” Christensen said. “As always, Go Pokes.”