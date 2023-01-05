PC.jpg
Former Sheridan Bronc Parker Christensen (80) tries to break a tackle against Illinios while carrying the pigskin. Christensen is "stepping away from the game" to pursue his career.

 File photo

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Parker Christensen announced Wednesday on social media that he’s stepping away from football. Christensen had been with the football program for four years, but still had eligibility left.

 The tight end expressed that he’s “stepping away from the game” because of recent injuries and career goals. The former Sheridan Bronc has been accepted into chiropractic school in hopes of earning a doctorate degree.

