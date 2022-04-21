SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District and city of Sheridan officials discussed management of Black Tooth Park on Wednesday, focusing on which entity was best suited to handle maintenance of the facility.
According to Steve Gage, city parks superintendent, when Black Tooth Park first came to fruition, the idea for the park was primarily to serve as another large community facility similar to Kendrick Park.
He added that by the end of the year, the park located on the west side of the city should have completed restroom facilities and maintenance facilities. Future plans also include an inclusive playground.
Gage and Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad also provided perspective on how the maintenance split between the two entities has been delineated in the past.
“Historically it’s been determined on active versus passive parks,” Ulvestad said. “The city handled passive parks whereas we took on active parks where we had programming.”
While Black Tooth Park is being used frequently by sports teams and other organizations, those activities are not run through the recreation district. Instead, they are club teams or the Sheridan County YMCA utilizing that space.
Gage said the city has been handling requests to reserve the field for other events as well.
While the two entities discussed updating the agreement between the city and recreation district in regards to maintenance, Sheridan City Administrator Stu McRae said that wouldn’t be necessary.
Typically when the agreement is altered and the city takes on maintenance of a park, the recreation district’s budget is negatively affected. McRae said the two entities could let the current agreement expire in approximately two years and readdress the issue then.
No official votes or decisions were made by the Sheridan Recreation District board, but Ulvestad said they’d talk about it again at the board meeting in May.
In other business, the Sheridan Recreation District continues to work with Sheridan County School District 2 to install backstops on some of the elementary school properties in the community.
One of the most significant challenges for teams has often been finding field space on which to practice, Sheridan Recreation District board member Shawn Kelley said. By adding backstops to school facilities and potentially skinning the land for a dirt infield, teams would have access to more options for practices.
Ulvestad said SCSD2 has been very supportive, the challenge is simply funding. The recreation district needs to raise approximately $5,000 to complete each backstop.
The recreation district is also beginning its budgeting process, with a draft expected to be presented to the board in May. Ulvestad said one consideration may be looking at the pay scales for recreation district staff.
He’d like to have a committee look at the district’s salary schedules to ensure they are competitive and providing the best chance of finding staff. He noted while he thinks he’ll find seasonal staff for the 2022 summer season, he’d like to consider updates for 2023.