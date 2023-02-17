BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball claimed an outright regular season regional championship Friday night by defeating Wright 61-54 on Ram senior night.

The Rams (17-2) recognized the seven seniors before tip-off: Wyatt Brown, Cade Baker, Dawson Richards, Jonte Tielitz, Sander Moog, Cooper Garber and Toby Schons.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

