BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball claimed an outright regular season regional championship Friday night by defeating Wright 61-54 on Ram senior night.
The Rams (17-2) recognized the seven seniors before tip-off: Wyatt Brown, Cade Baker, Dawson Richards, Jonte Tielitz, Sander Moog, Cooper Garber and Toby Schons.
The seniors find a way to win. You saw that with the football team,” head coach Cody Ball. “They're incredibly polite, they're good students. They're good kids. They’re incredibly successful in life in general. But they're also good people. We go on trips and we never have people say anything bad about us. They’re always polite young men. They're not chaotic in restaurants and I just love them to death.”
Ball expressed he was nervous heading into Friday because of the distractions of senior night and the pressure of needing a win the claim the regional championship.
“I was pretty nervous and had some sleepless nights coming into it. But our seniors are young men and they took care of business,” Ball said.
Big Horn found themselves down 14-11 at the first buzzer, but led by halftime. Cade Baker’s made free throws with a second left remaining in the half stretched the lead to 28-24 at the break.
Wright (15-7) kept fighting back as the Panthers led 40-37 with a quarter left. Garber and and Gibson hit many shots in the fourth quarter to pull away from Wright. The Rams hit most of their free throws down the stretch as Wright fouled in a desperate attempt to get back in the game.
Gibson earned high point with 18 points and Toby Schons added 13.
Gibson said he was happy with his performance but is ultimately just happy that they got a win for the seniors.
“They bring a lot to the team. Having seven seniors on the team helps us a lot. We have a lot of size with them,” Gibson said.
The Rams close their season at Burns (7-15) 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Rams unravel despite standout performance from Mullinax
The Big Horn girls basketball team went into the fourth quarter with a three point lead but got outscored by 13 points in the final minutes of the game. Big Horn led for the mass majority of the game but couldn’t hand on for the win. The Lady Rams fell 61-51 to Wright.
Emma Mullinax carried the team by scoring 25 points Friday.
The girls team is much younger than the boys roster. Big Horn recognized their pair of seniors after the game: Lauren Smith and Tiris Broad.
The Lady Rams wrap up their season Saturday at Noon playing Burns.
