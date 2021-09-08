BIG HORN — Big Horn Polo Club hosted the Don King Days finals Monday.
In the round-robin consolidation tournament, Colorado, Big Horn and San Pedro Ranch each tied with a 1-1 record. Colorado won based on net goals. Jim Ulibarri of Colorado claimed the Most Valuable Player award.
In the championship game, Coca-Cola defeated Minnesota 10-3.5. Coca-Cola received strong play from MVP Gillian Johnston and Best Playing Pony Milagrosa (ridden by Will Johnston).
The games served as the last of the 2021 summer polo season at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.