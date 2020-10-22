BIG HORN — After coaching Sheridan College’s men’s basketball team at the beginning of 2020, hiking, biking and camping in the mountains during the summer and serving as Big Horn High School’s assistant cross-country coach this fall, Cody Ball will return to the basketball court in a month as the Rams’ head basketball coach.
“I’m stepping into a great situation with great kids and a great community,” Ball said. “So, I’m really looking forward to it and I’m grateful for another opportunity to keep coaching basketball.”
The Sheridan County School District 1 board approved Ball’s hire as Big Horn High School’s boys basketball coach at its meeting Sept. 15. The board voted to approve its September minutes at its October meeting Tuesday, making Ball’s hire official.
Ball dubbed his Big Horn cross-country coaching position as his “Next Best Action” after the Northern Wyoming Community College District cut all athletics except rodeo. As a former collegiate athlete and head coach of the Sheridan College Generals, Ball approached the job with the same competitive spirit and passion stemming from his love of sport and coaching.
He intends to maintain that energy as the boys head basketball coach.
“I’m still going to treat [Big Horn boys basketball] just as important as our games were at the college level,” Ball said. “Wherever I’m at, I’m going to do my best to win and be the best coach I can be.”
Big Horn’s athletic director Mike Daley remembers having a discussion after the district hired Ball as the high school’s assistant cross-country coach and a paraprofessional educator.
The two talked about their approaches to basketball and coaching philosophies and, since then, Daley witnessed Ball’s commitment to his athletes and students firsthand.
Sheridan College’s former men’s basketball players said previously, “I’d run through a wall for Coach Ball” and, after calling Ball’s references and hearing everyone speak highly of the former Sheridan College head coach, Daley recommended Ball for hire as the boys basketball coach.
“The No. 1 reason that I thought he would make a good fit is watching him interact with high school cross-country, middle school cross-country, middle school students, he just has a great rapport,” Daley said.
Daley saw Ball operate at an even level, never getting too excited, not getting flustered easily and taking things in stride — a demeanor he considered a good fit for the boys basketball program he relinquishes control over.
The former boys basketball head coach would have entered his 28th season of coaching and began his 11th year as Big Horn’s athletic director this fall. As Daley grew older and considered stepping down, he wanted to ensure his replacement would take the boys program to “a new level” and saw hiring Ball as a great opportunity.
Ball recognizes he’s adjusted from coaching collegiate athletes to high-schoolers and middle-schoolers, acknowledging the different circumstances that come with an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. school day and only a couple hours dedicated to practice with the younger athletes.
But the basketball coach finds the process gratifying and finds joy in teaching athletes new things. When asked about the program, Ball shows he’s already researched its returning athletes and can give a synopsis of last year’s performances proving he’s ready to “hit the ground running” when practices begin Nov. 23.
“It’s going to be different,” Ball said, “but my level of seriousness and how much I enjoy winning isn’t going to change because of it being high school.”