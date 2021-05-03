SHERIDAN — Sheridan graduate and University of Wyoming sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even-par round of 72 Saturday to tie for 23rd at the Mountain West Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tuscon, Arizona, and the Wyoming Cowboys finished ninth as a team in the 11-team field.
Coe-Kirkham's even-par round of 72 gave him a 54-hole total of 217 (+1) to tie for 23rd Saturday. It was the sophomore’s second top-25 tournament finish of the season, his 11th top 25 finish of his career and the second consecutive week he finished in the top 25 of a tournament. Coe-Kirkham tied for 12th at the BYU Cougar Classic a week ago, while Waters tied for 25th at the Cougar Classic.
Wyoming entered Saturday's final round grouped with three other Mountain West schools within seven strokes of each other. The Cowboys began the final round in ninth place, with Fresno State one stroke ahead of them in eighth. San Jose State was in seventh, one stroke ahead of Fresno State and Colorado State was in sixth, five strokes ahead of San Jose.
At the end of Saturday's final round, all four teams remained in their same positions, with the Pokes finishing one stroke behind FSU with a team total of 875 (+11).