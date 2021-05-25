SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate and University of Wyoming golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham played to six over par, good to tie for 80th place, at the U.S. Open final qualifying event in Dallas, Texas, Tuesday at press time.
Coe-Kirkham and University of Wyoming golf graduate assistant John Murdock were both notified on May 19 that they were assigned to play in the final qualifier at the Dallas Athletic Club beginning Monday after earning two of only five individual qualifying spots at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve Local Qualifier in Westminster, Colo., on May 10.
Monday’s Dallas final qualifying event is one of 10 U.S. Open final qualifiers in the United States, with an additional 11th qualifier being played in Japan.
“The local qualifying was really cool because I felt like I could feed off John’s energy,” said Coe-Kirkham said in a release Friday. “We played together in the same group in the local qualifier, which was great. John earned his qualifying spot at the end of the 18 holes, and then I won my spot on the third playoff hole. The excitement of qualifying for the next round didn’t really set in for me until after I got through the playoff.
“I’m approaching this next round knowing that I can play well enough to move on to the U.S. Open, but even if I don’t play my best I know that I’m going to learn a lot and will have a great experience.”
The individuals who qualify in the final qualifying tournaments will play in the 2021 U.S. Open. The 121st U.S. Open Championship will be played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.