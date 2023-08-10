SHERIDAN —Former Sheridan High School and University of Wyoming golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham was named a Golf Coaches Association of America All-American Scholar for the 2022-23 seasons.
The Wyoming men’s golf team led all NCAA Division I programs with six individuals earning the honor, other than Harvard who also had six. Coe-Kirkham was the lone Cowboy who earned the honor all four years.
To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in Division I, II, III or NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their final year of athletic eligibility at the NJCAA level.
In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, under 78.0 in Division II, under 78.0 in NAIA, under 79.0 in Division III and under 77.0 in NJCAA.
All-American Scholars must maintain a minimum cumulative career gpa of 3.2 and must have participated in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds for the season. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.