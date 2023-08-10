Coe-Kirkham, Kirby DSC_3887.JPG
SHERIDAN —Former Sheridan High School and University of Wyoming golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham was named a Golf Coaches Association of America All-American Scholar for the 2022-23 seasons.

The Wyoming men’s golf team led all NCAA Division I programs with six individuals earning the honor, other than Harvard who also had six. Coe-Kirkham was the lone Cowboy who earned the honor all four years.

