SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham possesses a newfound swagger these days.
Maybe it’s his improved putting. He never believed he was a good putter until the last year or so. Maybe it’s his drives that fly 330 yards off the tee. Maybe it’s his multiple years of college golf experience.
Whatever it is, the 2018 Sheridan High School graduate and current University of Wyoming golfer is on a roll right now.
Coe-Kirkham won the Wyoming Men’s Amateur Championship in late June and the U.S. Amateur Qualifier in Laramie earlier this month. He now heads to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the U.S. Amateur Championship next week playing some of the best golf of his life.
“I think I’ve kind of been thinking about my game a little differently — just having a more positive mindset going into (tournaments),” Coe-Kirkham said Tuesday. “Really, I’m just sticking to my process and practicing a lot and getting better.”
Don’t get the wrong idea — Coe-Kirkham has been a good player for a long time. Success isn’t new to him. But his current level of confidence is, and that’s been the biggest key.
“Kirby is a dang good player,” Wyoming men’s golf coach Joe Jensen said. “(So I want him to) believe it and drink the Kool-Aid. And I think he’s there.”
In the fall of 2019, Coe-Kirkham was competing at a high level. It’s really the only other time he’s felt as good on the course as he feels now. His highlight was a top-10 finish against some of the top collegiate players in the country at an event in Maui, Hawaii, his favorite place to play.
But then COVID-19 hit, wiping out most of the Cowboys’ 2020 spring slate and all of their fall.
Jensen said all of his golfers came back rusty last spring, and Coe-Kirkham was no exception. He started as the sixth golfer on UW’s team last season.
“I knew he was better than that, but he wasn’t playing at that level,” Jensen said. “That’s what happens in golf. You have to get your feel back. You have to get your lines back. You’re an athlete. There are things you have to get going again, and Kirby did that. I never worry about Kirby because he’s a consistent, disciplined, chill kind of guy.”
It all began to return to Coe-Kirkham as he played more golf. He kept working hard. Right now, even during his collegiate offseason, he practices at least six times a week.
“I think a lot of it was just confidence,” Coe-Kirkham said. “Just getting that confidence back in my swing and putting and all that. I finally saw some good scores, and it’s easy to play well after you’ve seen a couple of low scores.”
This summer, he hasn’t made many changes. He doesn’t tinker with his swing during tournaments, keeping that labor on the range.
“When I’m playing in a tournament, I just try to play as good as I can in that round,” Coe-Kirkham said. “I don’t think about a lot of things.”
He finished -7 at the Wyoming Amateur Championship and -5 at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier. He said he hasn’t won enough times for the feeling to get old or numb.
Now, he’s staying in Sheridan and training at the Powder Horn Golf Club until shipping off to Pennsylvania Aug. 6.
Jensen said it’s rare for his program to send players to the U.S. Amateur, the top amateur competition in the world. But this year, Coe-Kirkham and teammate Jimmy Dales qualified.
“For Kirby, (the mentality should be), don’t go to the U.S. Amateur just to play,” Jensen said. “Go to the U.S. Amateur to make it to match play. There’s a difference. I want that lightbulb to kick on with Kirby. Like Kirby, you can be an All-American. You can be an all-conference player. You’ve got to think it, you’ve got to feel it, you’ve got to act like it, you’ve got to breathe it. It’s a bit of an attitude.”
That attitude.
That’s that confidence Coe-Kirkham is rocking these days. He claims it’s not about the wins right now, that he wants to carry this swagger into Wyoming’s upcoming school season. But he admits, he’s excited for the U.S. Amateur.
“He’s not just a local product,” Jensen said. “He’s a guy doing things on a big stage, and people are taking notice … He’s someone that not only Sheridan but our state can get behind and be proud of.”