SHERIDAN — Cole Reiner saw the same sights as all the other Sheridan WYO Rodeo competitors Thursday. But compared to the average participant, everything looked just a little more familiar to him.
Reiner, 22, is from Kaycee, Wyoming, and estimates he’s competed in more than 100 events at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds in his life.
He competed Thursday in front of his parents, brother, grandma, a few cousins and a bunch of family friends. The most stressful part of the week, he said, was securing tickets for everybody. The bareback riding he did, that’s the fun part.
“It’s easier to show off here,” Reiner said with a laugh. “I’m supposed to do good.”
He finished fourth in bareback riding with an 83 Thursday. He’s tied for ninth overall in the event this week.
Reiner joined the pro tour in 2019 and came to Sheridan for that year’s rodeo. But he said it felt great to be back after last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.
“There aren’t many crowds out there like Sheridan, Wyoming,” he said. “People say that all the time, but it’s true.”
Of course, not every bareback rider has his grandmother in the stands and went to a year of school five miles down the road at Sheridan College.
Clayton Biglow from Clements, California, backed Reiner up, though. He’s been to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo four or five times.
“I love it,” said Biglow, the 2019 world champion bareback rider. “It’s always a great rodeo.”
Biglow ranks as the third-best bareback rider in the world and posted a score of 89 Wednesday evening. That total currently leads the bareback event.
The stiff competition is another reason Reiner cherishes his home rodeo. He likes competing with and against the best of the best. He travels with Kaycee Feilds, a five-time world champion, and Tilden Hooper, the No. 1 bareback rider in the world.
“It’s cool — they’re two of my heroes,” Reiner said. “If you’re a young kid rodeoing, you always look up to Kaycee Feild and Tilden Hooper.”
As No. 8 in the world, Reiner is no slouch, either.
He started rodeoing when he was a young kid but took to bareback riding when he was 16. He got on his fourth and fifth broncs ever at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“The first time I got on here was really crazy, and I was pretty nervous,” Reiner said. “Now, it’s just a lot of fun.”
Reiner said his mom still gets nervous for him when he rides. He is confident in his abilities, though, and his confidence has skyrocketed since joining the ProRodeo Tour. His calmness deviates from the normal bareback rider.
“If you’re not nervous, you’re not human,” Biglow said. “But you try not to think about it.”
Reiner remains loose, betting on the Indian Relay Races with his traveling partners or even talking to the contractors while climbing onto his horse in the chute.
But once the gate opens, he’s like everyone else.
“You’re completely clear-minded,” Biglow said. “Sometimes, it feels like you’re on there forever. Sometimes, when you’re doing great and having fun, you wish you could go for another eight seconds.”
Reiner smiled as he dismounted from his horse and looked up at his score on the jumbotron Thursday. He left soon after his ride, trying to savor a few moments with his family.
In the morning, he hit the road, heading to Colorado.
91st Sheridan WYO Rodeo Current Standings
Bareback Riding
1. Clayton Biglow 89; 2. Wyatt Denny 86.5; 3. Seth Lee Hardwick 86; 4. Lane McGehee 85; t-5. R.C. Landingham 84.5; t-5. Clay Jorgenson 84.5; t-5. Bronc Marriott 84.5; 8. Chance Ames 84; t-9. Tanner Aus 83; t-9. Cole Reiner 83
Steer Wrestling (average)
1. Jace Melvin 9.3; 2. Sterling Lambert 9.8; 3. Kyle Broce 10; 4. Blake Mindemann 10.7; 5. Chisum Docheff 11.3; 6. Dirk Tavenner 11.4; 7. Trey Jackson 11.8; 8. Stan Branco 11.9; 9. Mike McGinn 12.3; 10. Ringo Robinson 12.4
Steer Roping
1. Tony Reina 68.9; 2. Vin Fisher Jr. 38; 3. Jess Tierney 40.4; 4. Rocky Patterson 41.1; 5. Cash Myers 42.5; 6. Brian Garr 44.2; 7. Cody Lee 45; 8. Brodie Poppino 45.6; 9. Travis Mills 47.9; 10. Ty Tillard 50.7
Women’s Breakaway Roping
1. Jackie Crawford 6.7; 2. Bailey Gubert 6.8; 3. Jacey Fortier 7; t-4. Erin Johnson 7.5; t-4 Danielle Lowman 7.5; t-6. Lindsay Rosser Sumpter 8.4; t-6. Lynn Smith 8.4; 8. Bethanie Shofner 8.7; 9. Nicole Baggarley 9.1; 10. Sarah Morrissey 9.8
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jack Bentz 86.5; 2. Tegan Smith 86; 3. Layton Green 84.5; 4. Jacobs Crawley 84; t-5. Mitch Pollock 82; t-5. Spencer Wright 82; 7. Jesse Wright 81; 8. Taos Muncy 79.5; t-9. Rusty Wright 79; t-9. CoBurn Bradshaw 79
Team Roping (average)
1. Kolton Schmidt, Wyatt Cox 11.9; 2. Hagen Peterson, Jace Nielsen 12.2; 3. Tucker Menz, Cole Curry 16.2; 4. Coy Rahlmann, Douglas Rich 25.8; 5. Braden Pirrung, Coley Nicholls 26.7; 6. Clay Tryan, Jake Long 28.2; 7. Pedro Egurrola, JC Flake 5.1; 8. Jhett Trenary, Trevor Schnaufer 5.2; 9. J.B. James Jr., Brock Hansen 5.3; 10. Justin Yost, Reno Gonzales 5.4
Tie-Down Roping (average)
1. Ty Harris 17.4; 2. Luke Potter 17.9; 3. Stetson Vest 18.2; 4. Zack Jongbloed 18.3; 5. Tanner Green 19; t-6. Wyatt Muggli 21.1; t-6. Blane Cox 21.1; 8. Chance Thiessen 22.3; 9. Ryan Belew 24.9; 10. Michael Otero 26.5
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel 16.91; 2. Kylee Scribner 17.02; 3. Hallie Hanssen 17.17; 4. Jessica Routier 17.22; 5. Lake Mehalic 17.24; 6. Nicole Driggers 17.25; t-7. Christine Laughlin 17.3; t-7. Katie Pascoe 17.3; t-9. Jordan Briggs 17.31; t-9. Kelley Carrington 17.31
Bull Riding
1. Boudreaux Campbell 85; 2. Sage Steele Kimzey 84.5; 3. Hawk Whitt 83; 4. Casey Fredericks 78; 5. Brady Portenier 73