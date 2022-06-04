SHERIDAN — As a young kid living in Colorado, Taylor Mudd admired her aunt, who played lacrosse at Colorado College.
Lacrosse was the coolest sport, Mudd thought.
Now, despite moving to a state with little to no lacrosse participation or knowledge, Mudd will head to West Virginia and compete in Division II college lacrosse.
The childhood excitement Mudd carried watching her aunt play hasn’t diminished.
Mudd came into the sport cold — outside of watching her aunt — not having played a minute, let alone knowing how to adequately operate a lacrosse stick. She was, however, used to a hockey stick and puck with two years of girls high school hockey experience.
It was at a girls practice that Sheridan Mavericks head coach JR Wright approached the skater group and told them there would be an official boys high school lacrosse team forming in the spring.
Not for lack of trying to recruit through her enthusiasm, Mudd ended up being the only girl who went out for the boys team.
And she was nervous.
“I didn’t feel like I was the most athletic, and being with all boys was super nerve-wracking,” Mudd said.
Wright took no notice of her nerves, though, noting he believed her to be confident and leadership material from the start.
“She was not shy at all around the boys and she acted like a leader right out of the gate,” Wright said. “Before the season, she was nominated by the coaches as speaking captain, which is the highest captain on the team, a result of how she carried herself around the team.
“When she spoke, guys would shut up and listen,” Wright said. “I knew right away she would have a role in the leadership of the team.”
Through conditioning, effort and focus on improving her short stick dexterity, Mudd gained confidence and eventually found herself as a long stick midfielder — a position that most first-year, zero-experience players earn.
“She has a natural ability to stay in balance and perfect position with her feet and hips even with someone faster and stronger than her,” Wright said. “She has balance I can’t coach.”
Mudd naturally led the team, Wright said, and quickly became a voice the boys listened to and physical presence her teammates didn’t question.
Mudd made a name for herself throughout league play, earning an All-State nomination through the Montana High School Lacrosse Association and was chosen to play in the Montana All-Star game.
Best of all, Mudd was approached by a college coach before even starting the official season.
Davis & Elkins College Coach David Pomeroy — a former teammate of Wright’s at the University of Wyoming and current NCAA Division II lacrosse coach at the West Virginia school — messaged Mudd shortly after Wright messaged her telling her to check out the school’s lacrosse program. Mudd said she was surprised, nowhere near expecting to be approached by college coaches for lacrosse after just finishing a couple scrimmages in Cody ahead of the actual season.
“I was like, ‘what the heck?’ I haven’t even played a real game yet,” Mudd said.
Now, she’s a scholarship collegiate athlete with a 48-page summer workout schedule and a long summer of conditioning and skills improvement ahead of her. Having only one lacrosse season-worth of experience, Mudd said she will work with Sheridan strength and conditioning coach John Graves to work on specifics of her game, improve skills and work toward matching the ability of her teammates upon arrival to the college after Aug. 10 this fall.
What Mudd leaves behind in Sheridan is a head coach hopeful to create a girls league, more girls interested in lacrosse and its potential in Sheridan and the state of Wyoming, and courage to participate in a new sport even if a female sanction doesn’t come.
“It’s so much fun,” Mudd said. “I truly found something that I love, and as long as you’re giving 100%, you can totally be successful with it.”
For her coach, Wright recognizes a legacy left by Mudd in her natural lacrosse savvy and encouragement for the next generation of female players in Sheridan County.
“Taylor’s success has garnered a lot of interest in high school girls,” Wright said.