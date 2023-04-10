Coe-Kirkham to compete for UW golf
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate and University of Wyoming golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham will travel with the Cowboys to Columbia, Missouri, Monday and Tuesday to face 13 other top collegiate teams in the 2023 Tiger Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri.
The tournament will be played on The Club at Old Hawthrone in Columbia and will feature four teams in the top 70 in the country and two top 25 teams in Illinois and Kansas State.
Sullivan contributes to BHSU track
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate and Black Hills State University athlete Hanah Sullivan posted two personal best performances at the University of South Dakota Early Bird track and field meet Saturday. Sullivan launched a 42.23-meter hammer throw and a 12.23-meter shot put.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Warrenburg, Missouri, April 14 for the UCM Outdoor Mule Relays.
Jorgenson to compete for BHSU golf
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate and Black Hills State University golfer Katie Jorgenson will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Arrowhead Social Club for the Hardrocker Invitational.
Both days consist of one 18-hole round for a 36-hole total through the two-day meet.
Dickinson State and Chadron State colleges will also compete at the meet, along with the hosting Hardrockers.