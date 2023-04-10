Kirby Coe-Kirkham 2023 springweb.jpg
Buy Now

University of Wyoming senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham, pictured April 4, 2023, is averaging 72.50 strokes per round in this spring golf season an UW.

 Courtesy photo | University of Wyoming Athletics

Coe-Kirkham to compete for UW golf

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate and University of Wyoming golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham will travel with the Cowboys to Columbia, Missouri, Monday and Tuesday to face 13 other top collegiate teams in the 2023 Tiger Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri.

Recommended for you