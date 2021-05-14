SHERIDAN — For the first time in four years, the Sheridan High School boys soccer team earned the opportunity to compete for a 4A state championship with their 5-0 win over Cheyenne South in the quarterfinals of the 4A East regional tournament in Gillette Thursday afternoon.
Sheridan hadn’t won the first game of the regional tournament for the past three seasons, thus the Broncs hadn’t secured a spot in the state tournament since the 2016 season when they beat South 4-0 and went on to win the 4A East.
“It feels great,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “The kids are happy and not satisfied. We expected to be here, and they did a good job. I’m proud of them.”
With an 11-3 (10-2 conference) record, Sheridan earned the No. 2 seed for the regional tournament and played the seventh-seeded winless Cheyenne South. In a testament to the disparity of the team’s records, the Broncs scored two goals in the first half and added three in the second en route to their 5-0 victory.
The Broncs swept the Bison and outscored South 10-0 in the teams’ two games during the regular season. Sheridan beat South 6-0 March 27 and 4-0 April 16, though Soderstrom noted the Bison played hard and expected to win.
“[South] did a really nice job,” Soderstrom said. “But so did our guys.”
The Broncs controlled play for much of the first 10 minutes, forcing South’s goalkeeper to make several early saves, though the Bison put together a couple minutes of offensive play to challenge Sheridan. A combination of Sheridan’s speed and beating South to the ball quickly gave the Broncs an edge.
Sheridan’s leading goal scorer, sophomore Colson Coon broke the 0-0 stalemate in the 25th minute after Coon’s shot from the left easily sailed past South’s keeper to give the Broncs a 1-0 lead.
Two and a half minutes later, Sheridan’s front line drew the Bison to the left side of the field. Sinclair, Sheridan’s third-leading goal scorer, caught South’s keeper on the left side and netted another goal from the right to grow the Broncs lead to 2-0.
Last Friday, Sheridan was down 2-0 against Thunder Basin, en route to a 3-1 loss that snapped an eight-game winning streak. In an attempt to generate a spark, the Broncs changed their offensive approach against the Bolts but returned to their “bread and butter,” per Soderstrom, today.
After the first half, Sheridan returned to the field with their 2-0 lead and weathered rain, wind and more defensive play. Again, the Broncs tested South’s keeper, sending several shots just over the top of the net until Coon scored his second of the game in the 24th minute of the second half, then completed his hat trick just under two minutes later.
Though Coon had the necessary finishes to net three goals, his teammates Sinclair, freshman Dane Steel and senior McCade Brown helped create space for Coon up front. Steel finished the game with three assists.
Coon assisted freshman Nahir Aguirre, who accepted Coon’s pass from the right corner of the goalie box and capitalized on a bobbled ball by South’s goalkeeper with 38 seconds left to play. The final half minute of play ticked on unceremoniously, and Sheridan left Campbell County’s field as state championship contenders.
Soderstrom credits Sheridan’s football, wrestling and boys basketball head coaches for helping to prepare many of the multi-sport Broncs athletes to handle the pressure of Thursday’s game.
“They were pretty confident,” Soderstrom said. “You can tell they’ve been here before, even if not in high school soccer.”
The Broncs will play No. 6 East in the 4A East semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.