Sheridan High School's Colson Coon signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to join the Montana State football program as a preferred walk-on with his parents Julie and Cody Coon along with many peers and coaches.
The back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year scored 38 total touchdowns, including 34 rushing scores last season. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry for the Broncs and 2,499 total yards this past season. Between playing running back, kicker and linebacker, he was responsible for 300 points this season as the Broncs won back-to-back state titles. Every point scored in the 2022 4A state championship was scored by Coon. His 519 yards rushing in the semifinal is a Wyoming 11-man record.