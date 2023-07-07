SHERIDAN — It wasn't by horse and wagon but it was a long venture.
My wife and two daughters made the 1,311-mile journey from Indiana to start our new lives in Sheridan last year. We arrived in the Cowboy State on July 7. Little did we know that my bride was pregnant with our third child — our lone son. We named him Jed. We figured our Wyoming-born kid should have a western sounding name.
I am far from a Wyoming native but I sure have learned a lot in my first year in Wyoming. Many people pass this county coming to and fro — visiting places like Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. I’ve been blessed to call it home for the past year.
Here are my top 12 takeaways after one year in Sheridan County, Wyoming.
1. Sheridan County has a strong cultural identity — best displayed during Rodeo Week.
There are only so many crevasses in the U.S. that are like it. My mom said it best when helping us move in, “Wow, there are actual cowboys here!” That there is. They file in and out of King’s Saddlery like clockwork. Sheridan County is uniquely Western. There just isn’t anything like the rustic aesthetic of a true Western establishment. Look no further than the Big Horn and Dayton Mercantiles. People generally live by the Code of the West here. The values and principles ensure you have a good head on your shoulders.
Between all the country shows and the rodeo nights themselves — it doesn’t get more Wyoming. I’m looking forward to covering and experiencing it all over again.
2. Locals are kind and courteous.
These are smaller towns here in Sheridan County. You have a reputation to withhold. Go to any large metropolitan city for a weekend. It wouldn’t be uncommon to see someone flip another off in traffic. I haven’t seen it here in 365 days. Polite may be the best way to describe local folks. In the Midwest, it seems as if we were taught how to refer to older men and women as sir and ma’am. Then it drops off over time. It’s very much alive here. It makes me feel a bit old when a high school athlete calls me “sir,” though. I’m only 30 after all.
3. Sheridan High School football is a well-oiled machine.
I’ll take it a step further. The Broncs are a continued dynasty. An Alabama Crimson Tide of Wyoming high school football — if you will. Sheridan has won six of the last eight 4A state titles. This has been done at the smallest school in 4A all while having smaller offensive and defensive linemen. What Don Julian and Jeff Mowry have done for the blue and gold is nothing short of impressive. They have continued a storied program.
4. The Bighorn Mountains offer nearly limitless opportunities for adventure.
I haven’t scratched the surface of what there is to do up there. The opportunity to hike in the mountains every weekend is a massive plus of living in Sheridan County. There are more than 1,200 miles of trail in the Bighorn National Forest alone. And compared to national parks, the Bighorns are empty, waiting to be explored — uninterpreted.
5. Kendrick Park is elite.
There’s something for everyone at Kendrick Park. A public pool, a concert venue, elk, bison, a flowing creek, a historic mansion, wood sculptures and a large playground structure. And most importantly — ice cream! Taking a stroll up top at dusk nearly guarantees deer sightings with an awesome mountain view.
6. The Big Horn vs. Tongue River rivalry is unrivaled
I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t witnessed the rivalry to do so. The away fans and students sure make the trip, serving up a great atmosphere. The football games guarantee a great view of the Bighorns and the basketball games are loud and hostile. High school basketball is taken very seriously in Indiana. But when the Eagles clash with the Rams — there really isn’t anything like it.
7. Driving during the winter is like an episode of Ice Road Truckers
I come from an area that gets lake-effect snow. I thought I’d be prepared. I didn’t expect a clear sheet of ice heading down Interstate 90 early as Thanksgiving. Let's just say I won’t book any more flights out of Denver that late in the year with kids in the back. I could have ice-skated a good portion of it.
8. If you’re from California or Colorado — you better have answers.
Hey, there’s just a certain way a Wyomingite wants to live. Locals don’t like to hear otherwise. That state on the West Coast has way too many people paying way too much in taxes. And the more people a place has — the more problems it has. Wyoming is what Colorado was 100 years ago. We’re fine with having 580,000 people. The trails and campsites will be overwhelmed if the population reaches 5.8 million like in Colorado. I said locals are polite, but don’t make any mistake — “greenie” is a slur. I find it humorous, but only because I’m not from there.
9. Bucking horse and rider is a Wyomingite’s pride and joy.
More commonly referred to as “Steamboat,” the bucking horse and rider is a great icon for the Cowboy State. It shouts freedom and adventure. It’s also an icon that is often used as decor. My family has a wood sign hanging in our living room. We sure aren’t alone. That’s especially the case in Laramie. Our photographer and I were driving around while in town to cover the high school football championship games. I told him, “There are more Steamboats here than there are Stars of David in Jerusalem.” I don’t think I’m too far off-base.
10. Teams spend hours on buses.
A long drive elsewhere in America to a game is half an hour. Bigger cities have the luxury of playing an entire conference schedule within the confines of their own town. For a Sheridan Bronc, two hours is considered a short drive. From my conversations with student-athletes, it seems like the time spent in buses is actually valued and looked at as an opportunity for team bonding.
11. Wyoming is full — of empty land.
I see it on social media. Don’t move to Wyoming, we’re full! The only thing this state is full of is vast landscapes. And it’s beautiful. There is an average of 5.85 people per square mile in Wyoming. If Wyoming were its own independent country, it would rank as the most sparsely populated. This includes countries like Western Sahara which is basically a desert. The only areas of population observed by the United Nations that is less dense than Wyoming are Greenland, Svalbard and Falkland Islands. And those are owned by other European nations.
12. Hey, cinnamon rolls and chili isn’t bad
According to an article from Smithsonian Magazine, this is a popular dish in states like Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas. This was unknown to me as an outsider. I just tried it for the first time a couple of days ago just for this column. I was looking forward to roasting the community for enjoying this odd mix of flavors. It was surprisingly tasty. I look forward to ordering it when my family is in town. The look of disgust on their faces will serve as a great source of entertainment for me. Perhaps they’ll come around to enjoying it as well.