Column.jpg
Buy Now

I covered the 2022 WYO Rodeo on my first week working for The Sheridan Press — all while wearing way too much denim interviewing Buffalo native bareback rider Cole Reiner. The rodeo best displays Sheridan's rich cultural identity. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — It wasn't by horse and wagon but it was a long venture. 

My wife and two daughters made the 1,311-mile journey from Indiana to start our new lives in Sheridan last year. We arrived in the Cowboy State on July 7.  Little did we know that my bride was pregnant with our third child — our lone son. We named him Jed. We figured our Wyoming-born kid should have a western sounding name.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you