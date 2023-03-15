If anything else compares to the buildup to Christmas for me — it’s the NCAA Tournament.
Many great postseasons abound but I suggest the NCAA basketball tournament is unrivaled. Many of the other tournaments feature heavyweight matchups but college basketball is for the underdogs.
It’s all in the name. MARCH. MADNESS.
There aren’t many more exciting storylines than watching a once-unknown team slay a giant. Last year’s tournament featured eight-time champion program Kentucky falling to the St. Peter's Peacocks. Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, seats 23,500 people whereas Run Baby Run Arena (yes, that’s the name) in Jersey City, New Jersey, only has space for 3,200 spectators. Former Peacock coach Shaheen Holloway had a salary of $300,000 and knocked off the Wildcat’s John Calipari, who pockets $8.5 million. The Peacocks also defeated Murray State and beat Purdue in the Sweet 16, advancing to the Elite Eight.
We love to see it.
There is reason behind good, decent people being enthralled witnessing a major upset. Many can identify with underdogs since they have faced adversity and overcome obstacles themselves.
I have cheered for the underdogs for long as I can remember. Perhaps I feel empathy toward the lower-seeded teams just as anyone should have when little Justin took a seat to take a math test (or older Justin for that matter).
Many people can relate to me as well. I’ve seen it in person. My brother and I had a bucket list opportunity to attend a NCAA tournament game a couple of years ago. We grabbed the cheapest tickets we could find and watched No. 5 seed Creighton face No. 12 seed University of California‑Santa Barbara.
Fans flooded Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with no affiliation to either school, yet it was evident before tip-off the assemblage was rooting for UCSB. Who wouldn’t want to see a team named the “Gauchos” knock off a heavy favorite? Other than Creighton fans of course. The stadium filled with cheers of "U-C-S-B!" as the Gauchos battled late in a hotly contested game. Creighton won the game 63-62 but holding on hope and cheering for the Gauchos was well worth our time and money.
It is my hope whoever takes the College Hoops Challenge is one who isn’t used to winning drawings or anything of the like. I am a sucker for an underdog story as you now know. But I assure you we’ll be happy for whomever it is.
The College Hoops Challenge can be found here. Good luck.
There is pressure on my pick this year. I am shooting to select the champion three years in a row. I avoided the Gonzaga hype that served as a sand trap for many fans the prior two seasons. I selected Baylor and Kansas to much avail, who were both ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that came out before the tournament. The current No. 3 team is Purdue for what it’s worth. But perhaps beware of picking the Boilermakers, as a Big Ten Conference team hasn’t won “the dance” since 2000.
I am going outside my Big 12 Conference and No. 3 team comfort zone this time around and choosing Alabama. I’ve tried to dismiss the Crimson Tide this season. They are a football school and the Southeastern Conference in general outside of Kentucky is heavily reliant on the success of football. But the Tide is rolling and I can’t dismiss their dominant performance in the conference tournament, which seemed deep.
I’ve got No. 1 seed Alabama defeating No. 2 seed Texas in the national championship game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same iconic brands play for a college football title in the years to come either.
I also have No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Gonzaga in the Final Four.
I all but made up my mind to pick Houston winning the whole tourney. The city of Houston is hosting the Final Four after all. But a key injury that proved to be fatal in the American Conference championship game is leaving me with cold feet. It’s not stopping a lot of others as the red and white-cladded Cougars are still the betting favorites.
The Cougars playing in their hometown in the Final Four would be dangerous. Look no further than No. 5 seed Butler in 2010. The Bulldogs were a half-court buzzer-beater-made shot away from taking down No. 1 seed Duke in the national championship in Butler’s hometown of Indianapolis.
I have the College of Charleston as my Cinderella pick to make the Sweet 16. Much as I want to give you some nuanced reason as to why I have them advancing so far — I don’t offer one. The commentators on the CBS Selection Show liked them to defeat San Diego State in the round of 64, so I took it a step further and have them beating No. 4 seed Virginia as well. You’ve got to have fun with it.
Much as we pretend to know all the answers, we really have no clue as to what will unfold. My only advice for you is to root for your Final Four teams. But don’t let your bracket selections ruin a good Cinderella run. Root for that underdog like there is no tomorrow. You’d be better off if you did.