SHERIDAN — Hollywood can lay the red carpet. Sheridan laid out a dirt surface, but not without a stench of horse dung. I oddly prefer the latter.
I am not from California, but I do come from a city that has north of a quarter million people. My wife and I traveled from Fort Wayne, Indiana, with our 3- and 1-year-old daughters. We made the 1,300-mile trip just a few days before I started my new position at The Sheridan Press. One of my first assignments? Cover the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Gulp.
I’ve done enough research on Sheridan to know the WYO Rodeo is practically the Super Bowl of this community. It’s a big deal.
I came into opening night with nerves that may have rivaled some of the fiercest competitors that night. This isn’t exactly the type of coverage you want to mess up, and in your first week nonetheless. It didn’t take much time until I was overwhelmingly grateful to be at the rodeo.
It all started to become surreal for me when announcer Will Rasmussen presented the national colors. “The thing about Old Glory is that we don’t have to be quiet for her,” I recall Rasmussen saying. It was shortly after when Rasmussen led a prayer to the thousands of spectators when I had to pull back some of the emotions I had been feeling. The love for God and country was self-evident at that moment. It gave me time to reflect on how blessed I am to have been placed in Sheridan. These outspoken, old-fashioned principles that many hold dear around this part of the country aren’t found everywhere these days.
It’s also the simplicity of people calling each other “ma’am” and “sir” that warms this city slicker’s soul just a few notches. Everyone I interviewed whether they were cowboys, cowgirls or Indian relay racers were respectful and a joy to converse with.
There isn’t anything more entertaining than watching a human-being ride a bucking horse or raging bull. These courageous acts cross the border into reckless behavior. It is this brash type of lifestyle that has come to define “the West” for me. Many people are in Wyoming today due to their ancestors leaving everything they’ve ever known, heading west in a horse drawn wagon. It’s that type of dauntless bravery that makes my family’s cross-country move not so crazy after all. Though it isn’t easy leaving family far behind.
With many of my friends and past classmates moving to more glitzy areas, seeking employment in larger cities across the country, I am glad to go against the grain. The small-town charm and outdoor recreation opportunities are what “does it” for my family and I.
There are many others who have moved to the Sheridan area in the last few years. That isn’t exactly “news” to many of you. I’m sure the onslaught of new incomers is concerning, but my family felt welcome at the rodeo before we had even arrived at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. WYO Rodeo board President Billy Craft articulated his thoughts on new arriving residents in the Destination Sheridan magazine that The Sheridan Press published.
“Everyone who has chosen to make this area their home was enticed by the very things we all hold dear,” Craft said. “Once they (newer residents) understand what it is that makes this place so unique and so attractive that they just had to make it home, they will come to guard our community’s identity just as zealously as we locals have done for years and generations to come.”
Our welcome continued in the grandstands during “Kids Night.” I felt assured covering the rodeo down below and close to the action when I heard from my wife that the people around her were welcoming and good sports about our 1-year-old toddling around the grandstands. That night, I got to ride the carousel with my 3-year-old before writing an article at the office before my deadline. Then Friday my family witnessed the best parade we had ever witnessed from Main Street.
I’ve made lasting memories in just our short time here. I have the WYO Rodeo and the great people of Sheridan County to thank for that.
Justin Hunter is the new Sheridan Press sports reporter and will be responsible for covering high school and college athletics in the community alongside recreation opportunities in the area.