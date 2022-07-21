Wranglers_MO 001.jpg
Wranglers ride in complicated patterns during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Hollywood can lay the red carpet. Sheridan laid out a dirt surface, but not without a stench of horse dung. I oddly prefer the latter. 

I am not from California, but I do come from a city that has north of a quarter million people. My wife and I traveled from Fort Wayne, Indiana, with our 3- and 1-year-old daughters. We made the 1,300-mile trip just a few days before I started my new position at The Sheridan Press. One of my first assignments? Cover the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Gulp. 

Justin Hunter is the new Sheridan Press sports reporter and will be responsible for covering high school and college athletics in the community alongside recreation opportunities in the area.

