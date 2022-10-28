BIG HORN — The Rams made countless key plays at crucial moments, and they needed every single one of them in order to fight off Mountain View in the first round of playoffs Friday night.
The No. 1 seed Big Horn High School football team was once down 20-7 but fought back and defeated No. 4 seed Mountain View 28-26 in the quarterfinals to avoid elimination in a comeback thriller at home. Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said the Mountain View offense came out running plays they haven’t run all year, which caught the Rams by surprise.
“I’m so proud,” McLaughlin said. “They came and hit us in the mouth. They had a great game plan, and they did some great things. But my boys, I’m so damn proud of them. I’ve never been so proud of a group of boys than I am today because they had to show some grit. They had to overcome a lot of adversity. And we could have quit a lot of different times during that game. And they never did. They kept battling. And we found a way.”
Big Horn’s game plan was clearly to have senior quarterback Cooper Garber’s hand on the driving wheel. Garber put the pedal to the metal with three passing touchdowns and another on the ground.
The Rams were down 20-14 at the half, but Garber said he never thought it would be his last game behind center in maroon and gold.
“Even when we were down, I never doubted them. This team never gives up and I knew with all the work we put in all season long that we weren’t going to let it stop here,” Garber said. “This is the most meaningful win of my life.”
The Rams found themselves down 20-7 with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.
Mountain View’s running back Braden Walker was able to use his speed and size in the game and was difficult to bring down as a result.
Big Horn scored with just 36 seconds remaining in the first half with a Garber to Dawson Richards connection for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Rams defense stepped up in a big way in the second half, forcing the Buffalos to a three-and-out in their first possession. Mountain View scored its last touchdown of the game with 4:55 left in the third quarter. The Buffalos failed their two-point conversion, which proved to be crucial and the difference between winning in regulation or heading to overtime.
Less than two minutes later, Garber threw a bomb to receiver Gavin Stafford and hit him in stride on a fade route for a 66-yard touchdown.
The Rams were then down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter.
“I kind of just trusted Gavin, because he’s got a lot of speed,” Garber said. “I loaded back and gave him a shot and he ran his butt off.”
Big Horn took the lead for the first time when Dylan Greenough-Groom caught a 14-yard touchdown through the middle of the defense on fourth and 12 to go ahead 28-26 with 8:27 left. The Mountain View offense had one last chance with just over a minute left, but Rams linebacker Drew Heermann caught an interception to add another exclamation mark on the postseason victory.
The Rams defense held Mountain View to just six points in the second half. Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said there was a lot of communication between the players and coaches that made it possible.
“Our defensive players were sharing things that they weren’t comfortable with and things that they liked and suggested some small adjustments we as a staff can make,” McLaughlin said. “And they did a great job. We got some kids on this team with a high football IQ.”
Big Horn had 215 rushing yards, compared to Mountain View’s 385 yards. The Buffalos passing game was missing in action as the quarterback was 0 for 3 in passing. Garber completed 20 passes in 28 attempts for 261 yards. Garber had 183 of Big Horn’s 215 rushing yards.
“We put the offense on his shoulders,” McLaughlin said of Garber. “He ran the ball hard every single play. And then when we needed a big-time accurate pass, he did it and that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play. I’m very proud of him.”
Big Horn’s last playoff win was more than 1,000 days ago on Nov. 19, 2019. The streak is dead, and the Rams’ hopes to win a title in Laramie are still alive.
The Rams face No. 2 seed Lyman in the semifinal game at home Friday, Nov. 4. The kickoff time was not yet determined by print time.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.