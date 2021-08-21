DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center, in collaboration with the town of Dayton and Art Badgett Pool staff, hosted its first-ever Cowboy Way mini-duathlon and mini-triathlon Aug. 14 throughout the Tongue River Valley.
Event participants raised a total of t$1,600 to go toward pool maintenance.
Individual results are as follows:
Men's duathlon
1. Laine Parish; 1 hour, 6 minutes, 25 seconds
2. Cody Ball, 1:08:49
Women's duathlon
1. Mica Elmore, 1:06:25
2. Michele Hoistad, 1:17:16
3. Britni Haar, 1:26:07
4. Carrie Sisson, 1:29:43
5. Monique Robinson, 1:59:38
Men's triathlon
1. Isaac VanDyke, 1:07:07
2. KC Fielder, 1:09:15
3. Caleb Kilbride, 1:19:18
4. Pete Kilbride, 1:37:40
Women's triathlon
1. Jacee VanDyke, 1:15:02
2. Marta Ostler, 1:19:32
3. Stephanie Zier team, 1:21:55
4. Marcie Lane, 1:23:19
5. Carol McGuire, 1:31:31
6. Jenny Heuck, 1:37:47
7. Eryn Aksamit, 2:02:33
8. Paige Bielke, 2:02:33