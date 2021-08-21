TRVCC Triathlon_AS 002.jpg
The Tongue River Valley Community Center is co-hosting a duathlon/triathlon for the first time to raise funds for the Art Badgett Pool in Dayton. While the pool is small, triathlon athletes will compete in heats during the first-ever Cowboy Way event.

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center, in collaboration with the town of Dayton and Art Badgett Pool staff, hosted its first-ever Cowboy Way mini-duathlon and mini-triathlon Aug. 14 throughout the Tongue River Valley. 

Event participants raised a total of t$1,600 to go toward pool maintenance. 

Individual results are as follows:

Men's duathlon

1. Laine Parish; 1 hour, 6 minutes, 25 seconds

2. Cody Ball, 1:08:49

 

Women's duathlon

1. Mica Elmore, 1:06:25

2. Michele Hoistad, 1:17:16

3. Britni Haar, 1:26:07

4. Carrie Sisson, 1:29:43

5. Monique Robinson, 1:59:38

Men's triathlon

1. Isaac VanDyke, 1:07:07

2. KC Fielder, 1:09:15

3. Caleb Kilbride, 1:19:18

4. Pete Kilbride, 1:37:40

Women's triathlon

1. Jacee VanDyke, 1:15:02

2. Marta Ostler, 1:19:32

3. Stephanie Zier team, 1:21:55

4. Marcie Lane, 1:23:19

5. Carol McGuire, 1:31:31

6. Jenny Heuck, 1:37:47

7. Eryn Aksamit, 2:02:33

8. Paige Bielke, 2:02:33

