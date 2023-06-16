DAYTON — A throng of ultramarathon runners have descended upon Sheridan County.
The group of extreme long-distance runners, totaling 1,200, is participating in this weekend’s Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run.
The trail run has several distances: 18, 32, 52 and 100 miles. Race Director Michelle Maneval said the event has drawn people from 48 states and countries abroad such as Australia, Japan and Malaysia this week.
The Bighorn Trail Run is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. Just more than 35 people completed the first trail run in 1993. The Bighorn Trail Run has built global recognition and clout over the past three decades.
“It’s truly world-renowned,” Maneval said.
Director of Relations Becky Lieneman, expressed the eventful weekend provides a boost to the local economy.
“It brings in about $3.2 million to our area. Most runners are bringing at least one or two people with them. All those people are staying in hotels and rentals as well as shopping in our stores and dining in our restaurants.”
Gavin Wisdom is an ultra-marathon runner from Kalispell, Montana, that has participated in the Bighorn Trail Run in the past but will attempt the 100-mile course for the first time. The longest ultramarathon he ran was a 62-mile course in Oregon. Preparation for such a task is required, and Wisdom has been training for more than a year.
“Ever since I finished the 52-miler here last year, I’ve been working with a coach before then and have continued. I’ve been training nearly every day. I’ve been eating well and have been really good to my body. There has been some mental training as well,” Wisdom said.
The region has had above average precipitation this spring that has lingered into June. According to the National Weather Service, Sheridan has already passed the average annual precipitation by nearly three inches six months into the calendar year.
Wisdom said he will have three pairs of shoes in preparation for the muddy trail conditions.
Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol said an inspection is completed every year after the race.
“Thus far there have been no issues with any resource damage. Remarkably, things aren’t as affected as one would imagine,” Kirol said.
When asked why the Bighorn Trail Run was the trail of choice for his first 100-mile course, Wisdom listed distance and beauty.
“It’s a really special race,” Wisdom said. The area has a certain charm and beauty to it. It's a beautiful course, just breathtaking. And for me, it’s kind of home turf.”
