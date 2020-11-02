Lady Rams earn No. 2 seed for 2A state tournament after win vs. Tongue River
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball played the Tongue River Lady Eagles in its first game at the 2A East conference tournament in Pine Bluffs Saturday, winning in five sets, but lost 3-0 to Sundance in the championship match later that afternoon.
The Lady Rams had earned the No. 2 Northeast seed for the conference tournament after beating the Moorcroft Wolves 3-2 Thursday in the regional tournament and losing in three to Sundance.
The win against the Wolves secured Big Horn a spot at the 2A state tournament Nov. 5, but playing in the 2A East conference tournament determined the seeding for Thursday’s competition.
Saturday, Big Horn and Tongue River traded set wins, as the Lady Rams lost the first set 25-21 before taking the second 25-19. The Lady Eagles responded with a 25-21 win in the third set before Big Horn put together back-to-back wins in the fourth and fifth set, winning 25-21 and 15-13.
After playing the Bulldogs Thursday, the Lady Rams met Sundance again Saturday. The teams played to the same outcome with the Bulldogs winning in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11.
The now No. 2-seeded Big Horn will play Greybull, the No. 3 West team, at the state tournament in Casper at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tongue River falls in five to Big Horn, swept by Glenrock at 2A East conference tournament
DAYTON — The Lady Eagles volleyball team put on impressive performances at the 2A Southeast regional tournament Thursday to earn the No. 1 seed for the conference competition Saturday, but Tongue River then fell to Big Horn in five sets and to Glenrock in three.
Because the Lady Eagles had won at the regional tournament last Thursday, they had secured a spot at the 2A State Tournament this Thursday. Saturday’s competition in Pine Bluffs was for seeding purposes, and Tongue River earned the No. 4 seed in 2A East.
In the cross-county rivalry match, the Lady Eagles and Lady Rams played back-and-forth with Tongue River taking the first set 25-21 but losing the second 25-19. The Lady Eagles battled back in the third to win 25-21, but Big Horn gained momentum for back-to-back fourth- and fifth-set wins by scores of 25-21 and 15-13.
In the afternoon, Glenrock won 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 to give Tongue River the 3-0 loss and the East’s No. 4 seed for the state tournament.
The Lady Eagles will play the West’s No. 1-ranked Riverside in Casper at 10 a.m. Thursday.