SHERIDAN — The cardiac running back from Sheridan High School earned back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year accolades. Gatorade announced Friday morning Colson Coon earned Wyoming football’s most coveted individual honor for 2022-2023. He is the ninth football player to be chosen from Sheridan High School and the first to earn the honor more than once.
“It’s one of those things that I dreamed about when I was a kid and now that it’s a real thing it’s just an amazing feeling,” Coon said.
The Gatorade Player of the Year found out he had won by text message.
“I found out that I had won because coach (and principal) Scott Cleland texted me congratulations and I was thinking to myself, what is he talking about? And then I realized Gatorade Player of the Year came out today and I did some research and saw that I had won,” Coon said.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back and linebacker rushed for 2,195 yards and 34 touchdowns, leading the Broncs (12-0) to their second consecutive 4A state championship and their 29th state title in program history. Coon ran for 765 total yards in Sheridan’s final two playoff games, including a single-game 11-man state record 517 yards in the state semifinal. He also made 93 tackles on defense and served as the team’s kicker and punter.
“Coon is one of the best all-around football players that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Rock Springs High School head coach Mark Lenhardt. “His competitive spirit cannot be understated. Sheridan relied on him (in every phase). His durability to never come off the field and get stronger as the game goes on shows his leadership and competitive desire.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
“He has a knack and love for the game and works incredibly hard,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “He loves being a part of the team. And I think that's the biggest thing is he'll be excited for himself, but he'll be excited for the team. This is a recognition for everybody. And he is well deserving of this.”
Coon is active in the Sheridan community, volunteering as a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor and participating in Sheridan’s Bronc Builders initiative. He also donates his time during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Coon has maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided on a college destination.
“It’s just an awesome feeling,” Coon said. “Especially with it being my senior year it’s the cherry on top of everything our team accomplished this year. I couldn’t have done it without the people around me, especially the linemen in front of me. I’m very thankful for my teammates and coaches for allowing me to achieve this goal.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.