Sheridan's Colson Coon (5) rushes for the endzone during the season opener against Cheyenne Central Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Coon has won back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year accolades.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The cardiac running back from Sheridan High School earned back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year accolades. Gatorade announced Friday morning Colson Coon earned Wyoming football’s most coveted individual honor for 2022-2023. He is the ninth football player to be chosen from Sheridan High School and the first to earn the honor more than once. 

 “It’s one of those things that I dreamed about when I was a kid and now that it’s a real thing it’s just an amazing feeling,” Coon said.

