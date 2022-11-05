SHS FB v Cheyenne Central 001.jpg
Sheridan's Colson Coon (5) run it straight up the middle to score his fourth touchdown of the semi-final game against Cheyenne Central Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The Broncs won 63-42.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Broncs came out victorious after a high scoring affair at Homer Scott Field Friday night. 

 The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne Central 63-42 and will play Cheyenne East 4 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

