SHERIDAN — The Broncs came out victorious after a high scoring affair at Homer Scott Field Friday night.
The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne Central 63-42 and will play Cheyenne East 4 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Sheridan’s senior running back Colson Coon recorded an unofficial 519 rushing yards, which is a Wyoming 11-man record. Coons’ extraordinary performance edged out Jackson Hole High School Theo Dawson’s record of 489 yards in 2014.
Coon scored seven touchdowns in the game, just shy of one score of tying the state record. The cardiac runner had 309 yards and five scores in the first half as the Broncs led 41-14. The record-breaking back averaged over 20 yards per carry in the first half.
Coon said the only time he’s felt better standing on a football field was after winning state last season. There is still time to repeat. It will be his last performance in blue and gold.
“It's just amazing,” Coon said. “It's an incredible feeling. I couldn't have done it without the linemen up front. And they did an incredible job and they've come such a long way. And I love those guys… I'm just so proud of everybody. This is a perfect way to end my senior year on Homer Scott Field, and I'm just so thankful and grateful for the coaches and teammates I have in the community.”
The Broncs faced Central in Week One and didn’t nearly have the same rushing attack in that game. The offensive line was inexperienced, and their only returning starter in Dillan Bennett was injured and didn’t return. The Sheridan offensive line has gelled since then and improved by leaps and bounds.
“The juniors got better every day. It’s been great to just come together as a group,” senior Bennett said.
Head coach Jeff Mowry also pointed out the improvement of the offensive line.
“They've done a tremendous job. Coach (Kevin) Rizer rotates about nine guys in there and he does a tremendous job,” Mowry said. “Each guy comes has a next guy up mentality and they go execute and believe. That's the biggest thing, because we're not the biggest, we're not the strongest, we're not the fastest either. But our guys believe in what we do, and they believe in each other, and they believe in themselves.”
Sheridan’s semifinal win is Mowry’s 50th win as head coach. This is the fourth time Mowry has led the Broncs to the state championship game. Despite being at this point previously, Mowry said he still finds joy in winning on the biggest stage.
I absolutely feel (joy),” Mowry said. “I think each group is different. You could say we're getting used to it, but it's a new group of young men every year. So, it's new every year. And the process starts all over again.”
The Broncs are one win away from becoming back-to-back state champions, which would be a first since 2016-’17 under head coach Don Julian.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.