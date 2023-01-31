SHERIDAN — Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities only come around so often. The Sheridan Bronc running back is hanging onto his. 

Colson Coon called and texted members of the Montana State University — Bozeman football coaching staff Monday morning to inform them that he’s committing to the Bobcats. He announced his decision on Twitter shortly after that he’ll join the blue and gold as a preferred walk on. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you