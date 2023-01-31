SHERIDAN — Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities only come around so often. The Sheridan Bronc running back is hanging onto his.
Colson Coon called and texted members of the Montana State University — Bozeman football coaching staff Monday morning to inform them that he’s committing to the Bobcats. He announced his decision on Twitter shortly after that he’ll join the blue and gold as a preferred walk on.
The back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year texted offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and then called head coach Brent Vigen.
“(Vigen) said he was super pumped to have me on board and hoped that I could get down there on an official visit, so I can check everything out and get to meet everybody,” Coon said. “It was a good phone call.”
Colson will join his brother Garrett Coon, who finished his sophomore season as a running back and earned a full-ride scholarship two weeks ago. Colson will aim to do the same.
The brothers never had the opportunity to play on the same team. The siblings were set to play on the Sheridan High School soccer team when Garrett was a senior and Colson was a freshman, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Coon was recruited by other programs but the Bobcats were consistently communicating with him throughout the process. Coon said he realized Bozeman is the next destination by the end of the weekend. The University of Wyoming offered Coon a walk-on spot as well, but it came later in his recruiting process. Coon, along with his parents, were set to visit Laramie Sunday, but the winter storm prevented travel.
“I was just thinking that Montana State has been good to me this whole time,” Coon said. “(The Wyoming Cowboys) weren’t always there. The coaches at Montana State have always been interested and have been super good to me.”
Colson’s father Cody Coon said nothing seemed to work with the home-state team.
“When a Wyoming coach was planning to visit Sheridan the roads weren’t in condition to where they could get up here,” Cody Coon said. “Then the same thing happened to us getting down to Laramie. The roads were always terrible and nothing seemed to mesh. Maybe that’s just the way it goes, or maybe it was fate. It might have been a sign to (Colson) that it just wasn’t going to work (with Wyoming.)
Coon was offered a walk-on spot at Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference in October and visited Starkville in late November. Coon said he was leaning toward playing for the Bulldogs until head coach Mike Leach died of a heart complication Dec. 12. Leach grew up in Cody and was familiar with the Wyoming high school football scene. Coon said communication came to a halt with the SEC program once the school transitioned into hiring head coach Zac Selmon after Leach’s passing.
Northern Colorado was the lone Division I program to offer Coon a full-ride scholarship, but the Bears split ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey and hired Ed Lamb. Coon’s communication was also cut with Northern Colorado as a changeover occurred with the football staff.
Coon scored 38 total touchdowns, including 34 rushing scores last season. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry for Sheridan High School and 2,499 total yards this past season. Between playing running back, kicker and linebacker, he was responsible for 300 points this season as the Broncs won back-to-back state titles. Every point scored in the 2022 4A state championship was scored by Coon. His 519 yards rushing in the semifinal is a Wyoming 11-man record.
Colson’s sister, Bailey, who graduated from Montana State, resides in Bozeman. The Coons siblings believe they belong in Bobcat territory.
Coon plans to major in kinesiology this fall.
“I think this would be a great fit for Colson,” Cody Coon said. “It’ll be nice for his mother and me to watch both of our kids play together. We’re so excited.”
