SHERIDAN — Colson Coon was announced as the Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year Tuesday.
The annual award is given to each state’s most outstanding football player. Coon is the third Sheridan player to claim it in the last five years, joining his older brother, Garrett Coon, (2019) and Parker Christensen (2018). Overall, Coon is the ninth Bronc to win in the award’s 37-year history.
As a junior this fall, Coon starred as a running back and linebacker, amassing a state-leading 1,648 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on offense and 69 tackles, three sacks and two picks on defense. He helped lead Sheridan to a state championship victory over Rock Springs in November.
Coon is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award. The winner will be announced later this month.