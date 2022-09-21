SHERIDAN — When financial assistance is needed, the booster clubs are present to lend a helping hand.
Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools utilize booster clubs.
“Sheridan High School has one of the better booster clubs in the state,” former Sheridan athletic director Don Julian said. “It’s an organization that provides support for our athletic department and supports the kids in the athletic programs, as well as our pep band and marching band.”
The Sheridan Booster Club operates in a way that provides extra commodities not included in the general budget that benefit the program.
“Our booster club has allowed us to be more successful. It’s not just for one group or one activity. It’s for every program’s benefit,” Julian said.
An example of what the Sheridan High School Booster Club pays for would include team travel for summer camps. Julian said offseason travel is not reimbursable by the state. The booster club steps in and pays for the bus rental, the driver and fuel. If it weren’t for the booster club, the cost would fall on the families of the student athletes.
The Sheridan Booster Club is currently working on a project to benefit the wrestling team. The wrestling room is an upstairs area that is heavily utilized but doesn’t include a restroom. Students in the wrestling room have to walk down the stairs and walk across the gymnasium and into the locker room to use the restroom. The booster club is helping pay for new restrooms.
The Sheridan Booster Club has also paid for lights, reconstructed the tennis courts, built new locker rooms, new equipment for the training and weight rooms and have even included about $25,000 for a new track around the football field.
Julian said the booster club has two presidents: Tempe Murphy and DJ Dearcorn. The club also has a secretary and treasurer. The athletic director also comes aside and acts as an executive director. The new athletic director, Kasey Garnhart, communicates and takes requests from the coaches. There is a group of board members that meet every second Wednesday of the month and acts as a committee. That’s when the board communicates about setting up fundraising opportunities.
Don Julian has been involved with the booster club since 2007 and said the club has changed over the years.
“We raise more money than we used to,” Julian said. “There are now different levels of giving and recognition that can be seen on our website. We didn’t utilize banners at the football field and gym back then. We also didn’t have a golf tournament; now we have one every summer.”
Julian also noted that the booster club is a nonprofit organization, which means donors can donate and take advantage of tax deductions.
The Sheridan Booster Club has also raised money for good causes. On Aug. 2, Sheridan hosted a track meet to raise funds for Casyn Cates, a 3 year old from Sheridan who was diagnosed with leukemia. Last year, the fundraiser benefited Howie Fitzpatrick, a student resource officer who was also battling cancer.
At Big Horn, the booster club encompasses other clubs and music groups for high school and middle school, in addition to athletics. Big Horn High School Booster Club president Cori Thompson said other club activities often need more financial assistance than athletics.
“A lot of times the athletics have their own budget, while some other activities don’t,” Thompson said. “The parents of the kids wanted to start fundraising to help offset some of the costs.”
Thompson said her time spent as the president of the booster club is replying to emails and “spearheading a few things here and there.”
Big Horn uses sponsorships to fund the booster club. They primarily have local businesses, called Ram Backers, who pay for a banner on the football field. The sponsors are also recognized in the yearbook and are mentioned at football games. Sponsors are also listed on T-shirts that are thrown out during volleyball and basketball games.
Thompson said she wants the booster club to allow the students to be self-sufficient.
“In my vision, we fund the kids to earn their own way,” Thompson said. “Let’s say we (the booster club) buys 10 pizzas for them, but then they sell that pizza for a fundraiser at the concession stand. We try to give them the ability to fundraise some for themselves.”
At Tongue River, the booster club also seeks donations through local businesses through banners hung near the football field and gym. The Tongue River Booster Club also financially assists activities other than athletics. The booster club hosts the homecoming tailgate, which will take place this weekend. The president of the booster club is Amanda Cummins. The new athletic director, Jacob Zarpentine, said he’s thankful for the booster club because he wouldn’t feel comfortable going to businesses and asking for donations.
Zarpentine said the booster club is there to not only raise money for students but also give back a little and provide a service for the businesses, using the banners as an advertising space.
It’s not mandatory for high schools to use a booster club. Arvada-Clearmont, for example, does not utilize a booster club. But thanks to the booster clubs at the other county schools, there is financial assistance that wouldn’t be there if not for their help.