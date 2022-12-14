62a294f14c368.image.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its fall sports 2022 coaches of the year list.

Sheridan High School’s Kelley Glackin was the girls tennis coach of the year. The Broncs’ Jeff Mowry was the 4A head football coach of the year and Marshall McEwen joined him on the list as assistant football coach of the year.

