SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its fall sports 2022 coaches of the year list.
Sheridan High School’s Kelley Glackin was the girls tennis coach of the year. The Broncs’ Jeff Mowry was the 4A head football coach of the year and Marshall McEwen joined him on the list as assistant football coach of the year.
Big Horn High School also had a pair on the list. Kirk McLaughlin was 2A head football coach of the year. Andrew Marcure joined McLaughlin as assistant football coach of the year. Marcure and McEwen were the only assistant coaches that made the list.
Tongue River middle school football coach Jeremy Brandl was one of two junior high coaches listed.