SHERIDAN — When Laine Parish took over as Tongue River’s cross-country coach this summer, he sat down with his senior captains, Wyatt Ostler and Chloe Wilson, to discuss program traditions and potential changes.
The verdict: Not many changes were made. The reason: Both the Tongue River boys and girls teams won the 2A state title last year, and only a few of those runners departed due to graduation.
He and his team — with a new head coach but many returning runners — serve as the middle ground of experience for Sheridan County cross-country teams this year. The Sheridan Broncs have a ton of experience. The Big Horn Rams, not so much.
“I’m just excited,” Parish said. “I have a really good crew of kids. They’re really fun to be with, and they work really hard.”
Parish replaces Tongue River cross-country coach Tim Maze after previously serving as a volunteer assistant on Maze’s staff.
“(The transition) is going really smoothly,” Ostler said. “I’m super excited. I’m the most fit I’ve ever been coming into a season. Our whole team is looking the best it ever has.”
Ostler said he doesn’t feel much pressure to repeat as state champions. He likes that about this team — it’s calm and low stress. But don’t get it wrong. The goal is still to win another crown.
At Sheridan, the experience level is even higher. The boys team lost only two runners from last season, and the girls team brought back everyone.
“It’s so nice,” longtime head coach Art Baures said. “I’ve been at this long enough to know that that doesn’t happen all the time. So when you do have that, it’s comforting. It doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. It doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed anything. But it certainly gives us an advantage and an opportunity.”
Senior Reese Charest leads the boys team. Baures expects big things out of him along with two-time all-state junior Austin Akers.
“(Charest) is just a kid that’s in,” Baures said. “He’s all in. He wants to lead. He wants to be productive as an individual. I think he’ll really be a rock for our team.”
On the girls side, senior Katie Turpin and junior Abby Newton head the charge. Turpin is a three-time all-state competitor.
“What she does for us on the course is phenomenal,” Baures said. “What she does for us off the course is equally impressive. We really depend on her in that realm.”
Big Horn cross-country is the outlier. It has only one upperclassman, junior Ethan Alliot. But that isn’t tempering the expectations or the excitement of second-year head coach Tish Cooper.
“The crew that I have are very coachable,” Cooper said. “Maybe that’s a function of their age, but I think it’s a function of who they are. They are flat out hard workers and humble but competitive. I couldn’t be more excited about the crew I’ve got. I don’t care that I don’t have any seniors. It’s even better that the work we put in is also invested in next year.”
Last season, the Rams had only one senior and no juniors, so it isn’t an entirely new setup for Cooper. Both she and Alliot said this team is currently much more fit compared to this time last year.
Alliot, this year’s team captain, was new to cross-country in 2020, but he has developed quickly.
“I feel great,” Alliot said. “I’m really looking forward to captaining our team this year. We had good leadership last year, and I’m hoping to fill those shoes. We’ve definitely got a good team.”
Alliot, Cooper and other Big Horn runners participated in the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run in June, with Alliot reaching his goal of finishing in less than three hours.
“We’re just so excited to literally hit the ground running,” Cooper said.