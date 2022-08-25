SHERIDAN — After winning a state championship, it may seem difficult for a team to have a chip on its shoulder. That isn’t the case for the Sheridan football team.
Last year’s Bronc team would have gone through its schedule unblemished, if it weren’t for a 3-point loss in Cheyenne to East High School. Sheridan has struggled recently against East. The Broncs haven’t beat the Thunderbirds since 2019. Sheridan will have a chance at ending the skid when it hosts East Sept. 30.
All things considered, it’s a great time to be a Bronc fan. Sheridan has won five of the last seven state championship games. When head coach Jeff Mowry arrived as an assistant coach in 2007, the Bronc’s hadn’t had a winning season in 10 years. That was then, and this is now. Expectations from the Sheridan fan base have soared since then. The Broncs will navigate this season with a new starting quarterback, Cael Gilbertson. The senior will replace Carl Askins, who has signed with Dickinson State in North Dakota. Gilbertson suffered an ACL injury last season, and never took a snap as result. The passing game in general will look different from last season. The Broncs return two pass catchers in Matthew Ketner and Dane Steel, but there wasn’t a lot of production from the pair last season.
“They probably had about 15 to 20 catches in the season last year,” Mowry said. “We’ve got some inexperience there. But we have guys that can fill the role. They need to for sure.”
Sheridan can rely on the running game with running back Colson Coon returning. The Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year ran for 1,648 yards and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. Coon ran for 7.6 yards per rush last season but will need help from the offensive line to return that level of production. The Broncs return zero starters on the offensive line.
“We weren’t experienced on the O-line last year either,” Mowry said. “Our offensive line coach, Kevin Rizer, did a phenomenal job getting those guys to where they were at the end of the season. It’s going to be another challenge for coach Rizer to get to that same form they were in a year ago in November. It’s never where we want it to be in week one. It’s about how we stick to the process.”
At Tongue River, head coach Steve Hanson is hoping to build depth this season, his seventh at the helm. The Eagles went 5-4 (3-4 in conference) last season. The season highlight occurred when the Eagles defeated Big Horn in the “Thunder Bowl” for the first time since 2006. The four losses came in a four-week losing skid during the middle of the season. Hanson estimates three of their five best players were off the field with either an injury or illness during the losing streak.
“We’re going to have some major contributions from our sophomores and freshmen to provide depth, because that’s always the name of the game,” Hanson said.
The Eagles have graduated many players that will be difficult to replace. Tongue River will need to replace multi-year starters such as quarterback Eli Cummins, defensive lineman Adam Stainbrook, lineman Jacob Knobloch, leading rusher Cache Van Tassell and utility weapon Ryan McCafferty.
Junior Connor Cummins will replace his brother at quarterback. Connor Cummins had starts under his belt when Eli was out due to injury. He also has many traits that can make him a successful quarterback.
“He’s a good communicator, and a great release,” Hanson said. “He’s got above average athletic ability. What I liked the most about him is his overall playmaking abilities. He can take off and scramble. He can sit in the pocket with people falling on his legs, and not lose his poise.”
Many high school football offenses tend to be run-heavy. Hanson wants a well-balanced attack this season.
“Our real talent is in our receiving corps and at tight end. We’re going to be pretty 50/50,” Hanson said. “And our run game is largely going to be setting up a lot of play action. We’ll spread defenses out and find matchups that we find favorable.”
On defense, linebacker Tavis Aksamit is the top returning tackler. Tavis’ father, Chad Aksamit, is joining the staff this season as the defensive line and wide receiver coach.
At Big Horn, the Rams found themselves on the wrong end of close games last season. Big Horn went 3-6 (3-4 in conference) last season. Head coach Kirk McLaughlin is hoping to turn the tables in those evenly matched games.
The Rams will start senior Cooper Garber at quarterback. Garber has proven to be a versatile player behind center.
“He’s kind of our workhorse on offense,” McLaughlin said. “He was our best inside run threat last year. He came a long way last year and can’t wait to see how much more he improves this year.”
On defense, Wyatt Brown is a linebacker the Rams will rely on to get plenty of tackles.
“He’s one of our better tacklers. And then we can use them about anywhere on offense,” McLaughlin said.
This will be McLaughlin’s fifth season as head coach. The Rams went undefeated and won state titles in 2018 and 2019. Big Horn wants to get back to their dominating ways.
“We need to improve on our overall competitiveness. We lost our games by such a small margin due to some mistakes. If we clean those up, then we’ll reap the benefits,” McLaughlin said.
Sheridan opens its season Aug. 26, while Big Horn and Tongue River both kick off Sept. 2. Each team has plenty to prove to themselves.