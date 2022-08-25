SHERIDAN — After winning a state championship, it may seem difficult for a team to have a chip on its shoulder. That isn’t the case for the Sheridan football team.

Last year’s Bronc team would have gone through its schedule unblemished, if it weren’t for a 3-point loss in Cheyenne to East High School. Sheridan has struggled recently against East. The Broncs haven’t beat the Thunderbirds since 2019. Sheridan will have a chance at ending the skid when it hosts East Sept. 30.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

