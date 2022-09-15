BIG HORN — County rivals are swapping oppositions this Friday.
Big Horn smoked Upton-Sundance 40-6 last week. Tongue River blanked Glenrock 43-0, now the pair will switch opponents.
The Rams (1-1) travel to Glenrock (1-1) this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff for its homecoming night. Big Horn shut out Glenrock last season 26-0, and is hoping for a similar result. The Herders are known for their physical, down hill rushing attack. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin has been preaching physicality and courage to his football team this week.
“It’s going to be skull cracking and shoulders popping and getting after a bunch of guys in the box,” McLaughlin said. “You’re going to have to go hit somebody. And you have to have the courage to stick your nose in there.”
McLaughlin said Glenrock’s quarterback throws the ball only three to four times a game. The Herder offense is about a powerful rushing attack, then surprising the defense with a rare pass.
“The quarterback acts more like a fullback. He’ll be doing more blocking than throwing,” McLaughlin said.
The Rams are expecting a stingy defense from the Herders this Friday.
“They're going to be tough to run on,” McLaughlin said. “They really love to stuff the box and put five up front. But we see some openings with some of their coverage, potentially. But we’ll have to play hard. They have some linebackers that are going to play downhill. And they have some big guys up front.”
Big Horn won big last week. The Rams are encouraged with their effort against Upton-Sundance, but McLaughlin doesn’t want the success to get into the heads of his players. Glenrock is hosting the Rams for its homecoming, which should make for a great environment and extra motivation for the Herders to perform well.
“We can't be complacent about last week's game when we have a good team to face soon,” McLaughlin said. “We played well, but we got to focus on this week's team and get ready for what should be a pretty good matchup and their homecoming so they'll be pumped up.”
Tongue River aiming to defeat Upton-Sundance for first time
The Eagles are sick and tired of losing to Upton-Sundance. Tongue River (3-0) will play with that in mind, and hopefully make some school history by doing so.
The Bobcats defeated Tongue River last season 34-15. The Eagles are aware of the unfavorable series against Upton-Sundance (0-1).
“We’ve got the chance of making history and being able to beat some teams that we've never beat,” Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said. “We’ve addressed that elephant in the room, but we've definitely talked about what it takes to be on top and who we need to beat to get there.”
Upton-Sundance is known in 2A to be a well coached team that doesn’t make many mistakes, but Hanson sees some opportunities. The game tape last week of Big Horn gives the Eagles tips on how to execute against the Bobcats.
“Big Horn made big plays over the top, we feel like we could do the same thing. We've got talented wideouts who can get over the top too,” Hanson said. “I feel like our run game is really clicking along nicely to where we can run the ball inside. We can also run the ball outside. And we've got about three to four guys that can hurt you in the run game. We’ve looked at what Big Horn did and what they were successful with against Upton-Sundance. But we're definitely going to play our game. But we definitely want to kind of exploit some of the things that Big Horn showed in that first game, and only having one week of film of them, that's all we've got on them this season.”
The Eagles are hoping to turn some heads in the way they execute this Friday. Starting the season 4-0 would certainly do just that.
“I really think we're in a position to where we're going to open some people's eyes this week,” Hanson said. “We can do that with what we have to offer, what we're all about.”
Sheridan plays rematch of state championship game
The Broncs defeated Rock Springs 45-27 in the state championship game last season. Sheridan also defeated the Tigers in the last minute in a 27-24 victory at home last September. That should give Rock Springs (1-2) all the motivation to come out swinging against Sheridan (3-0) Friday night.
“We've had two close battles with a very good football team,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “They’re going to give us everything we can handle. It's a tough place to play. They’re also very well coached.”
Mowry said Rock Springs has graduated a number of players. A new face this season is their quarterback. Though the Tigers have a running first offense, they also like to throw the ball deep and have been successful in doing so.
“He's thrown some big scores for them,” Mowry said. “He's not afraid to sling it around. And if he sees a mismatch, he'll take advantage of it. This is an offense that can throw the ball around.”
Mowry hopes the Tigers’ chip on their shoulder doesn't take Sheridan’s edge this Friday. Rock Springs hadn’t returned to a state championship in 20 years until last season. And the points the Broncs put on the scoreboard isn’t going to sit well with the Tigers.
“They're definitely disappointed,” Mowry said. “They're going to give us their best and even if we hadn't beat them, Rock Springs always plays a physical game.”