SHERIDAN — As winter weather descends on Sheridan County, another fall sports season culminates Friday when the county’s cross-country teams compete in the 2A and 4A State Championship meets in Douglas and Casper, respectively.
After seasons altered by coronavirus-related health and safety protocols — fewer teams at races, a reduction in big multi-team invitationals, venue changes and staggered start times — the Wyoming High School Activities Association moving the state competitions from Saturday to Friday due to expected bad weather hasn’t fazed the county’s teams.
“We’ve been joking with each other all week, ‘We’re not worried about the weather because we’re going to be the storm,’” Tongue River head coach Tim Maze said. “We just want them to have a great day and feel good about what they’ve done all season.”
TR training paying off
The Tongue River Eagles and Lady Eagles both won the 2A East conference meet in Hulett last weekend with freshman Addie Pendergast winning the individual girls title with a school-record-setting time of 20:21.
Newcomers Pendergast and senior Grace Sopko, who ran a 22:07 at the conference meet, hope to help the Lady Eagles to an improved performance after their fourth place finish at the state competition last year. Junior Chloe Wilson finished as Tongue River’s No. 2 runner in 2019 and will likely help the team in the No. 3 spot this year.
The girls team lost one senior and its leading runner, while the boys team graduated its No. 2 runner.
Junior Wyatt Ostler led the Eagles last year with an individual third place finish and, after missing the conference race due to injury, said he’s feeling good heading to Douglas Friday.
Ostler started training for this season in June, running up to 70 miles a week, and Tongue River’s assistant coach Keri McMeans credits the athletes’ performances this season to their off-season commitment. McMeans said she and Maze were able to push the athletes harder more quickly without fear of injury because the runners started the season in such great shape.
“I had super good endurance and was in the best shape I’ve ever been in going into a cross-country season,” Ostler said.
And Tongue River trained each week as if it were its last, fearful COVID-19 could force the WHSAA to call the state meet at any time. But today, the Eagles and Lady Eagles consider themselves ready.
“We are strategically ready for this event,” McMeans said. “They’re exactly where they need to be. We’re at perfect peak performance — peak athletic performance and peak mental performance.”
Tongue River’s boys team finished second to Saratoga High School in 2019, and the Panthers returned the 2A’s first- and second-place runners, though Saratoga graduated its No. 3 and No. 4 runners.
Senior Jason Barron and sophomore Al Spotted, last year’s No. 3 and No. 4 runners for the Eagles, placed 10th and 12th, respectively, at the state competition in 2019 and have shown improvement throughout the 2020 season.
Both the boys and girls’ ability to close the inner-team gap impressed Maze this season, and he likens the team to an in-sync, eight-man crew in a boat that raised their level of performance despite losing the seniors. Because of the teams’ regular top-three placings this season, Maze hopes for podium placings for the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
Broncs run for repeat
The Sheridan High School Broncs won the 4A East conference meet and look to repeat their 2019 4A State Championship performance. Head coach Art Bauers said the Broncs and Lady Broncs aimed to come away with momentum from their conference races and complimented his teams for executing their race strategies in Cheyenne last weekend.
The Broncs’ showing and the Lady Broncs’ third-place finish at the conference meet gives the teams confidence.
“We’ll battle like we have every weekend,” Bauers said. “We don’t ask them to do anything different. We want them to use that same process, the same habits, the same instincts they’ve used all year.”
Those instincts propelled the Broncs to several perfect scores this season — the boys cross-country team placed first through fifth at Kelly Walsh in August, again in Buffalo the following week and in Cody in early October.
Often led by sophomore Austin Akers, who finished seventh at the 4A State meet last year, the boys cross-country team races a strong core group after losing three seniors from its 2019 team — seniors David Standish and Blaine Johnson, junior Reese Charest and freshman Sage Gradinaru all earned All-Conference awards last Friday by placing in the top 10.
With strong performances on the boys side at conference, Bauers said the team solidified this season wasn’t a “rebuilding” year, especially after racing and beating Cheyenne Central for the first time this season — the Indians placed second to Sheridan’s first at state last year.
For the Lady Broncs, junior Katie Turpin and sophomore Abby Newton earned All-Conference titles last Friday. While sophomore Ella Kessner didn’t run in Cheyenne, she’ll help Sheridan compete in Casper to improve upon their fourth place finish last year.
Bauers said Turpin’s illness-free season propelled her to improved performances, Newton’s ability and confidence has developed significantly and Kessner’s return to the course will show how the Lady Broncs pushed forward without seniors.
Turpin said the team has become more like family during the season and has focused on the positives en route to Friday’s competition.
“We trust the process, and it’s just another meet,” Turpin said. “We’re all really excited, but we’re not letting the nerves or the ‘state week’ build up too much on us.”
Big Horn builds
Though the Sheridan Lady Broncs weren’t reliant on senior leadership, the Big Horn High School’s seniors helped lead the team to its success this season.
Senior JB Brogdon led his team at all of Big Horn’s races, finishing fifth at the 2A East conference meet, and senior Elizabeth Foley, the only Lady Ram who ran cross-country this year, helped on and off the course, head coach Tish Cooper said.
“They were there leading and trying to hold people to our highest standards as we practiced,” Cooper said. “They were driving competition in a positive way.”
Brogdon placed 21st at the 2A state meet last year, while Foley finished 25th. Both said they’re excited to race and that their final high school competition might feel a little different after they compete.
Big Horn’s small but mighty team with first-year head coach Tish Cooper and first-year assistant coach Cody Ball feel “very ready” for state, per Cooper, especially after the team dynamic evolved to become consistently positive and supportive during the season.
Besides expecting their runners to take Friday’s time change and weather in stride, the county’s coaches expressed a common desire to see their student-athletes’ season-long, hard work and resiliency culminate in personal victories, whether those result in podium appearances or not.
"We want to compete,” Bauers said. “That’s the bottom line. We want kids to have the best possible race that they can."